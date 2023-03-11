Obituary: David Christ

David Christ fell ill about a year ago and passed on Feb. 6, 2023 and was lovingly tended by his mother, Margaret Christ of Prescott, Arizona.

He is survived by his mother, and cousins in Pennsylvania.

Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Monday, March 13 with the rosary before at 10:30 a.m.

Information provided by the family.