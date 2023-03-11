Obituary: Beryl Remp

Beryl Remp, 92 years of age, of Prescott, Arizona, sadly left us on Feb. 15, 2023. She was the last surviving of 5 sisters. Beryl is survived by her husband of 71 years William “Bill” Remp, her son Brad (Joyce) Remp of Franktown, CO, her daughter Belinda Carpenter of Prescott; her grandchildren Kyle Remp and Julie Remp, James “JJ” (Patricia) Carpenter and Danny Carpenter. Also the one and only great-granddaughter Indigo “Indie.”

Beryl met Bill while he was stationed at St. John’s Pepperrell AF base in Newfoundland, Canada where she and her sisters were born. She had never been off the island until they were married and he brought her to the U.S. They lived in Texas, Michigan then settled in California for some 40 some years. While there she and Bill owned, managed and taught oil painting classes at their art store/studio/gallery in Bellflower, California. After retirement they moved to Lake Havasu City, Arizona where Beryl enjoyed Red Hat gatherings, the Colomonde Chorus and various women’s groups organizing craft events to support local charities. In 2002 they relocated to Prescott, Arizona where she again was involved in Red Hat events and volunteered at St. Vincent De Paul thrift store. She loved lively music and reminisced about the times her and Bill would meet their friends at the Elks Club in California and dance the night away. They also enjoyed camping with family and friends throughout the years. The family wishes to thank all the caregivers that watched over her; Good Samaritan Society Rehab in Prescott Valley, Danina’s Care Home in Chino Valley and Genitive Hospice for making her as comfortable as possible during her last days. Also we wish to thank all who have called and sent cards of condolences to comfort us. Our dog “Jade” was such a bright spot in Mom’s life, so if prompted we ask that any donations in Mother’s name be considered to the Yavapai Humane Society here in Prescott where we adopted Jade a few years back.

Information provided by the family.