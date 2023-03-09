Adoption Spotlight: David

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Town council hears info for 24-mile loop path system to connect Prescott Valley parks, neighborhoods 2nd Annual Karaoke Krawl to take place in downtown Prescott April 1 Photo: Attorney General Mayes visits Prescott Valley, talks drug crisis, Kroger/Albertsons merger WWII French Resistance fighter, Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church parishioner celebrates 100 years of life Rezoning for PUSD rental housing project gets positive recommendation from Prescott Planning and Zoning Commission PUSD offered grant for 6 two-bedroom units of workforce housing Local artists honored at Arizona Pastel Artists Association 2023 International Exhibition Carjacking suspect chased by police crashes at U.S. border Phoenix mayor speaks to ASU Jewish students about tolerance, inclusion and overcoming antisemitism Black artists connect family, culture and history

Subscribe Now
Friday, March 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Adoption Spotlight: David

David R

David R

Originally Published: March 9, 2023 8:34 p.m.

David is a kind and caring boy who loves skateboarding, video games, sports and hanging out with friends. He’s a big fan of the Green Bay Packers and will never turn down a visit to the Golden Corral. In school, he excels in biology, math and technology classes. Get to know David and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: