Worship News: March 9, 2023

Editor’s Note — Please submit Worship News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Happenings and sermons at Prescott-area churches, congregations and places of worship, as of March 9, 2023:

- Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh, Prescott Valley. Sunday worship 10 a.m. Also on Facebook. We are a small but welcoming church and invite you if you are looking for a traditional worship experience. Food Pantry open 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays.

- Ahava B’Shem Yeshua Congregation 937 Ruth St., Prescott Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Hillside Community Church, where both Jews and Gentiles come together to worship the God of Israel liturgy, sing and dance. Learn the Jewishness of Christianity. Evangelist Rabbi Jack Zimmerman will be presenting current situations in Israel

- Beit Torah “Shabbat Parah, Parashat KiTisa” March 11. Beit Torah (www.onetorah.org) discusses combatting mythical beliefs. Zoom Friday “Kabbalat Shabbat”, 5 p.m. MST; email for link. Free 5783 calendars! Free cotton masks! Contact for details, arrange consultations/discussions by phone, email, poste: 928-237-0390, 227-0582 [landline], ansheitorah@gmail.com. Safety first! Wear masks and vaccinate as needed!

- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints www.comeuntochrist.org Healthy Digital Culture No. 2 of 4 - make our communities better. Regularly review justserve.org for opportunities to serve locally. Use your digital voice for good by spreading uplifting and inspiring messages through social media. Technology is a powerful tool that can improve the world.

- St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott. Tired of trying to fit into the “new” Episcopal Church? Come back to your roots! St. Paul’s Anglican Church uses the 1928 Book of Common Prayer as you remember it! We follow traditional values. 10:30 a.m. Sundays, Holy Communion; 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Morning Prayer and 3 p.m. Thursdays, Evensong.

- Alliance Bible Church, 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. ABC is where you belong! Sunday ministries for children! This Sunday, guest missionary from Ethiopia, Berhanu Dinku, will share.

9:30 a.m. Sunday service. Ethiopia Coffee ceremony following midweek fellowships and Bible studies

928-776-1549 Livestream: www.abcprescott.com

- St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane welcomes all to worship services, adults, youth and families everyone in the Quad Cities. “Mugs and Fellowship” 11:30 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. Wednesdays during Lent. Come and enjoy a mug/cup of soup, with sides. As Servants to God, Open our hearts wide to one another.

- Emmanuel Lutheran Church 7763 East Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley; worship times are 9 and 11 a.m., with live steaming at 9 a.m. Welcoming and affirming to all people. 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Soup Supper, Lenten Worship Service at 6:30 p.m. Grief Group, 1 p.m., March 23, led by a chaplain from Good Samaritan Center.

- Calvary Chapel of Prescott, 2313 E Highway 69. Come join us at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday mornings as Pastor Raj teaches from the book of James and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday nights when we are studying Eschatology (End Times). (Children’s/Youth Ministries - 10:45 a.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday). Experience the JOY of the LORD! calvaryprescott.com

- Mystical Spiritualist Church, 211 Grove Ave., Prescott. Spiritualism for the 21st century, healing, inspiration, meditation and messages at every service, 10 a.m. first and third Sundays. Please enter through the back door. For more info: www.MysticalSpiritualistChurch.org www.facebook.com/MysticalSpiritualistChurch; Pastor John-Aaron.

- Quad City Christian Church, 501 Senator Highway. Free cardio class to worship music! Join us at 9:30 a.m., Mondays in the Youth Building. Easy moves at your own pace — high energy or easy-does- it. After class, some stay for 15 minutes of HIIT. maryannwinslow1@gmail.com

- Prescott Seventh-day Adventist Church 2980 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Three worship services each Saturday: 9 a.m. (English), 11 a.m. (English) and 11 a.m. (Spanish.) Adult Bible studies and programs for children and youth are at 10 a.m. Food Pantry at 10 a.m. on Thursdays Website: prescottaz.adventistchurch.org. 928-778-0289.

- Mountaintop Christian Fellowship, 1519 W Gurley St., Prescott. Come join us for worship at 10 a.m. every Sunday morning. Check out our new children’s wing, complete with indoor playground. 6 p.m. Wednesday night service. Women’s Ministry at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Men’s Ministry at 6:15 a.m. Wednesdays. mountaintopchristianfellowship.org or on Facebook

- Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS) 928-778-9122 9:30 a.m. Sunday worship. Lent midweek services 5 p.m. on Wednesdays through March 29.

- Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets 10 a.m. March 12 in our building and online. Rev. Patty: “Clarity of Purpose: Recy Taylor’s Call for Justice.” Recy Taylor transformed her personal tragedy into a courageous victory for human rights. Follow us: www.prescottuu.org

- Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. 6 p.m. Friday, March 10 Shabbat Services with Rabbi Dr. Susan Schanerman and Cantorial Soloist Jessica Dreifuss. 10 a.m. Saturday Torah Study. Adult Education Presents, The Prophet Elijah taught by Tom Brodersen, MSJS at 1 p.m., Sunday. Mussar, Israeli dancing, Book club, and more! www.brithshalom-az.org or call 928-708-0018

- Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 945 Rancho Vista. 11 a.m. March 12: “Happy Songs Singalong” Join the Kanipkepila Ukulele players as they play and sing upbeat tunes from the past 100 years that will lift your spirits. Masks mandatory.

- Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. Sunday service times: 8 a.m. Liturgical/ Sanctuary; 11 a.m. Blended/ Contemporary 9:30 a.m. Fellowship/ Adult Bible. 9:30 a.m. Sunday School, Pre-K through 8th Grade. Please Join Us/ Everyone Welcome!!!

- Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave. Prescott: Living by faith in Christ through worship, study, service and fellowship. Bible study and services at 10 a.m. every Sunday and multiple times during the week. Worship in person or live stream. Where strangers become friends. aztrinitypres.org Ph 928-445-4536. Come join us!

- The Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road.Inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. 10 a.m. Sunday meditation, followed by 10:30 a.m. Service featuring local musicians. 10:30 a.m. Youth Program. www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. Also online: https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

- Chino Valley United Methodist Church, 735 E Road 1 S. All are welcome! 3rd Sunday in Lent, 10 a.m. worship service March 12, with full communion. Pastor Bob’s message: “Jesus is Annointed.” Worship in church or watch livestream on Facebook/CVUMC2 & website www.chinovalleyumc.org. Sunday School - Adult 9 a.m., Children 10 a.m.

- Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St. Join us at 5 p.m. for Ash Wednesday’s Souper Supper. Worship services: 5 p.m. Casual Saturday and 9 & 10:30 a.m. Traditional Sunday; Stream on Facebook.com/PrescottUMC plus Prayer Time 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday. Rev. Dan Hurlbert, senior pastor; Rev. Efraín Zavala and Rev. Patti Blackwood, associate pastors.

- Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road. Come worship our Lord with us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with fellowship starting at 10 a.m. Livestream on YouTube at www.pccaz.org; Pastor Corinne’s sermon: “Compassion and Action;” “We’re the friends you haven’t met… yet.”

- Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, 148 S. Marina St., Prescott. Join us for Bible-based teaching and worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays; Adult Sunday School classes offered at 9 a.m. Learn more at SolidRockPrescott.org Truth Quest Teen Apologetics conference takes place March 24-25; register (free, but required) or learn more at TruthQuestPrescott.org.

- Saving Grace, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley, savinggracelutherancvaz.org 928-636-9533. In worship our cup runs over with living water! 10 a.m. Sunday Worship, 11:30 Fellowship and 9:30 a.m. “Closer Look.” 4 p.m. Tuesdays: Study about the Book of James. Wednesdays: Women’s Fellowship and “Promised Rest” series. 4 p.m. Wednesdays: Lenten Worship “Promised Treasures” series.

- Chino Valley Community Church, 1969 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley. 9:15 a.m. Adult Sunday school, 9:45 Coffee and donuts available, Sunday service at 10:15 a.m. Children’s nursery and Sunday school available Sunday mornings. Spanish service Sunday at 1 p.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m. Serving our community for 74 years.

- First Congregational Church of Prescott, 216 East Gurley St., invites everyone to our worship service on Sunday mornings at 10:30. We are an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ. Recorded worship services may be viewed at fccprescott.org. 928-445-4555

- American Lutheran Church 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. Sunday services: traditional 8 & 10:30 a.m.; contemporary 9 & 10:30 a.m. ALC Kids 10:30 a.m. Youth Group at 6 p.m., Wednesdays, at The Rock (655 Talwatha Drive, Prescott).

- Women of Wisdom, an interdenominational Christian fellowship of Bible study, music and prayer, for women of all ages and backgrounds, 8:15 to 11:15 a.m. Wednesdays at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. Call 445-4348 to register. Scholarships/free child care available.

- Prescott Church of the Nazarene, Website: prescottnazarene.com Join us at 9 and 10:30 a.m. for Sunday worship. We welcome you to a place you can belong; a place to worship grow and serve Christ.

- Prescott Valley United Methodist Church is loving with open doors, open hearts that welcome you with open arms. We’re at 8944 E. Sommer Drive and meet on Sunday mornings at 10:15, or you can find us online at YouTube Channel: Prescott Valley UMC. Hope to see you there!

- The Jewish Community of Or Atid, Sacred Jewish Living: We have Shabbat and holiday services, religious school, opportunities for study and a loving Jewish community. Shabbat services are first, second and third Fridays of the month. Contact Rabbi Kozlow 928-220-5020 for further information.

- Baha’is of the Quad Cities, welcome all with love to any of the activities listed here: azbahais.org. Enjoy virtues classes for children and youth, interfaith devotionals and prayer gatherings. “Ye are the fruits of one tree and the leaves of one branch.” Baha’u’llah ~ For more information, Please call 623-204-2186.

- Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott — 10 a.m. Sunday services and Sunday school. 1 p.m. Wednesday services. The Reading Room is open from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays. All are welcome.

- Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit www.dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

- Firm Foundation Bible Church. Join us Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Check out our website at FirmFoundationPV.org for information on our many mid-week activities. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road, Prescott Valley

- Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

- St. George Orthodox Church. Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30. prescottorthodox.com.

- St. Luke Christian Center, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher, 480-606-8609. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music.

- The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma St., Prescott, has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and worship services at 11 a.m. Come just as you are, everyone is welcome.

- Yahshua Mayim Chayim Ministry (YMCM) is the Sacred Name, Hebraic Roots, Torah Observant Congregation in Northern Arizona proclaiming biblical truth, as it was taught by Yahshua and His disciples. YMCM obeys and teaches the Commandments of Yahweh and Yahshua Ha Mashiach. Pastor Jun Francke, 928-277-7215, www.ymcm.org/contact-us.