Obituary Notice: Judd Frederick Boehme
Originally Published: March 8, 2023 9:19 p.m.
Judd Frederick Boehme, 53, of Orem, Utah and formerly of Prescott, Arizona, passed away Feb. 25, 2023. Go to SundbergOlpinMortuary.com for full obituary. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
Most Read
- Police seek info about fatal collision at Willow Creek Road, Haas Boulevard in Prescott
- Yavapai Silent Witness offering reward in arson case
- Remains of missing Prescott Valley veteran found in California
- Police seek public’s help to locate missing endangered Prescott Valley man
- Need2Know: Summit 4X4 Company opens Prescott Valley location; Human Bean drive-thru espresso stand coming soon to Prescott Valley; Lucy Dee’s in Prescott changes name to State 48 Hometown BBQ
- Prescott’s streets, businesses serve as sets for first of mystery movies
- Target shooting leads to wildland fire in Prescott
- March snowstorm brings more than foot of snow to parts of Prescott, surrounding areas
- Obituary: Samuel A. Heffelfinger
- 4 Bradshaw Mountain athletes sign with college teams
- Thumb Butte Medical Center reopens under new ownership
- Power failures, school delays result from Valentine’s snow in Prescott area
- Police seek info about fatal collision at Willow Creek Road, Haas Boulevard in Prescott
- Point: Dignity Health-Yavapai Regional Medical Center setting the record straight
- Dignity Health YRMC and Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona unable to negotiate new contract
- Schedule for Banner Health hospital in Prescott uncertain
- Prescott’s streets, businesses serve as sets for first of mystery movies
- BCBSAZ tries to quell fears over contract impasse with Dignity Health YRMC
- Need2Know: Summit 4X4 Company opens Prescott Valley location; Human Bean drive-thru espresso stand coming soon to Prescott Valley; Lucy Dee’s in Prescott changes name to State 48 Hometown BBQ
- Target shooting leads to wildland fire in Prescott
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: