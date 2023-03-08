Obituary Notice: Garry James Dore

Join the Prescott Valley Police at Ciao Bella for Coffee with a Cop

Bill would let certain parents bring loaded guns onto school campuses

Survey defines key priorities in PUSD superintendent search

Quad-city school districts promise range of proposed salary hikes, prepare to issue contracts for teachers, certified personnel

Old City Hall redevelopment project gets positive review for water allocation

Breakfast with the Animals at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary starting in April

Multi-Agency speed enforcement detail in Prescott nets 104 citations

CAFMA responds to 3 wildfires in past 7 days

Prescott Valley Police to offer Spanish Citizens Academy class in March, April

Arizona Briefly: 2 men apparently drown after kayak capsizes in Arizona lake