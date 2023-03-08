OFFERS
Obituary Notice: Garry James Dore

Originally Published: March 8, 2023 9:18 p.m.

Garry James Dore, 65, born May 25, 1957 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, passed Feb. 26, 2023 in Mayer, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

