Obituary Notice: Brent Allan Halonen

In loving memory of Brent Allan Halonen, our beloved son, exuberant brother, proud uncle, loving cousin, nephew, grandson, and larger-than-life friend, who passed away on Feb. 22, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona at the age of 31. Brent was born May 14, 1991, in Outlook, Saskatchewan, Canada, to Rebecca and Keith Halonen. He arrived in this world the same way he left, in his own way.

Brent had a smile and laugh that lit up a room. He was brilliant in ways we could hardly comprehend. Brent was always passionate about something, whether it was his iconic fashion choices, or his never-ending list of hobbies such as: writing, music, collecting rocks, trinkets, baseball cards, or spying a good bargain. He was a great conversationalist and was willing to chat with ANYONE, as he never met a stranger. Brent made everyone feel as though they were an important part of his life. Brent was always trying to make the world a better place with his small acts of kindness and willingness to lend a helping hand. Brent was wise beyond his years and considered himself a free thinker. Brent had an entrepreneurial spirit and started his first business at 16. He had many side projects, hustles, and money-making schemes. Brent bravely battled with mental health/addiction for many years, but never lost his sense of humor or love for his family and friends.

Brent was a highly spiritual being and always felt connected to a higher power. He may have moved on from this physical world, but, prior to his passing, he expressed to his brother that he wanted everyone to “remember the good times” as he “transcends to his next adventure in the cosmic realm.” He is missed immensely.

Brent is survived by his beloved parents, Rebecca and Keith Halonen, of Prescott, Arizona. Siblings; Christy Halonen, Brianna Halonen, Kara (Sarah) Gaida, Janessa Halonen, Jarrett Halonen (Alanna Krug), Braeden Halonen, and Jarita Halonen (Zoe Boynton). Nieces and Nephews; Cade, Charlotte and Hazel Halonen, Urijah, Piper and Luna Blakstvedt, and Thea Halonen. He is also survived by his Grandma, Lorraine Hillukka. Aunts & Uncles; Bruce and Joann Honkala, Randy and Renee Honkala, David Honkala, Neal and Jean Halonen, Perry and Melanie Halonen, Kari Halonen. Also, a plethora of Cousins, Great Aunts and Uncles, Friends, and Godparents; Ann Waaraniemi, Edward and Maria Ylioja, and Clayton and Maxine Ylioja. Brent’s friends were always his chosen family. Some of his dearest friends include; Austin Kesti, Matt Ojalehto, Tyler Kumpala, Josh Haapala, Scott Landa, Tyler Jones and Jacob Wuollet. Cousins; Rylan, Jason, and Jared Halonen, Aaron Waaraniemi, Nick Johnson, Matt Lehtola, Garrett and Adam Lee, Jeremy Johnson, Ben Sturos, Calvin Chester, Joseph Cadle, Jason Zimmerman, Luke Hall and many, many more.

Brent was preceded in death by Grandparents; Raymond Hillukka, Paul Halonen, and Theodore and Alice (Lovey) Honkala, as well as, Aunt Arlene Halonen, Uncle Leslie (Les) Halonen, Great Aunt Sharon (Sug) Anderson, friends Austin and Katelyn Hill, Levi Wuollett, Wynn Haapala, and Brandon Mark (Ponyboy) Garland.

Brent found unique ways to honor them all.

The initial memorial service will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 11, in Prescott Valley at the Prescott Valley LL Church, 3120 N. Mountain View Drive. Brent will then be laid to rest in Lakeview Cemetery, Buffalo, MN with his maternal Grandparents.

A celebration of life is tentatively being planned around his birthday in May of 2023 in Buffalo, MN. Details will be provided at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.



Information provided by the funeral home.