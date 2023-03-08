Obituary: Isaac Wayne Beal
Isaac Wayne Beal was born on Jan. 30, 2002 in Fort Collins, Colorado. He moved to Prescott Valley, Arizona with his family in 2004.
Isaac attended public school in Prescott Valley as well as a charter school. Isaac also received his GED from Maricopa Community Colleges. Isaac loved his family and friends and would help them in any way he could.
As a child and as a young man, he showed kindness to those around him. A sense of humor, a good heart, and a love of adventure all describe Isaac’s positive attributes. Isaac had many adventures and enjoyed them all. He will be missed.
Isaac is survived by his mother, Amy Beal, of Prescott Valley; his father, Tres Beal of Wickenburg, AZ; a sister, Alexa Beal of Tempe, AZ; an aunt and uncle, Chris and Lisa Sallee; a grandmother, Pamela Sallee; a grandfather, Thomas Sallee; and a grandfather, Lawrence Beal.
Funeral services will be held for family and a few close friends of the deceased on Saturday, March 11, at the Sunrise Funeral Home in Prescott Valley. The time of the service is 11 a.m.
Information provided by the family.
