Police seek info about fatal collision at Willow Creek Road, Haas Boulevard in Prescott

Prescott Police and rescue personnel work the scene of a collision, at Willow Creek Road and Haas Boulevard on Monday, March 6, 2023, that ultimately took the life of a motorcyclist. (PPD/Courtesy photo)

Prescott Police and rescue personnel work the scene of a collision, at Willow Creek Road and Haas Boulevard on Monday, March 6, 2023, that ultimately took the life of a motorcyclist. (PPD/Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: March 7, 2023 noon

On Monday, March 6, just after noon, the Prescott Police Department responded to a vehicle collision near the intersection of Willow Creek Road and Haas Boulevard.

Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that an 18-year-old Prescott Valley resident was driving a 2008 Honda CBR motorcycle at a high rate of speed south on Willow Creek Road when the second vehicle, a 2016 Hyundai Sonata, driven by a 20-year-old Prescott resident, made a left turn from Willow Creek Road onto to Haas and the two collided.

The Prescott Fire Department and EMS personnel provided medical aid to the motorcyclist. He was later transported to the Yavapai Regional Medical Center where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries, police reported. The driver of the Sonata was not injured.

The traffic on Willow Creek Road was shut down in both directions for approximately five hours while the scene was being investigated.

The cause of this collision is still under investigation. If you witnessed the collision, please contact Officer Dan Bardon at 928-777-1988.

Information provided by the Prescott Police Department.

