Obituary: Carol Tressider

Carol Tressider lost her battle with Leukemia on Feb. 17, 2023. She passed peacefully in her sleep. She is loved dearly.

She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Zimmer; youngest daughter, Tina Edwards; her son-in-law, Jason Edwards; grandchildren, Tyler Ann Nellis, Alexandra Nellis, Justin Edwards, Sedona Edwards; and great-grandchildren, Nancy and Joseph Edwards, and Maverick Nellis; and nieces, Sandra and Victoria.

They were All her pride and joy. We love you.

Information provided by the funeral home.