Pets of the Week: OG & Harpo (Catty Shack)

OG (orange cat) and Harpo are part of a new litter that just arrived at Catty Shack. OG is curious, fearless and playful. He always has something going on. Harpo, because of his “hairdo,” luckily loves to be brushed, can be shy at first but then can become your BFF. They are joined by littermates Dano and Inge (tux).

These cuties can all be seen at Catty Shack from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Yavapai County residents only, please.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack in Prescott.