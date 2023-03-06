Pets of the Week: Gunther & Sophie (Miss Kitty's Cat House)
Gunther is a 5-year-old gray tabby male. Sophie is a 5-year-old Siamese mix female. They came in with another cat, Sid. Their mom couldn’t care for them any longer, as she needed to move where pets weren’t allowed.
Gunther’s a big lover boy and quite the talker! He enjoys playing with wand toys, but especially loves attention. He has a funny way of talking while playing with the wand toy. He’s just a fun, big ‘ole boy! Sophie is a bit shy at first but loves attention and has a sweet meow. She has the most beautiful eyes and soft coat! They are bonded and will need to be adopted together.
To meet Gunther and Sophie, please email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com or call 928-445-5411 to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only. To find out more about us, visit www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.
Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.
