Pet of the Week: Maggie (United Animal Friends)

Maggie is a Jack Russell mix so, typical of the breed, she would benefit from plenty of physical exercise and mental stimulation. An adult-only, dog-savvy household is strongly recommended in order to bring Maggie to her full potential. She needs structure and a job.

Maggie is an affectionate, fun-loving pooch who will keep her family on their toes. An athlete, she loves to play catch, hide-and-seek, and going for walks. She is always on alert to warn of new people and strange noises.

Maggie is 7 years old and weighs 29 pounds. She is housetrained and sleeps through the night. If you are interested in adopting her, visit www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org and click on the “Apply for Adoption” button. A safe yard with a 5- to 6-foot fence is required.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.