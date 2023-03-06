Pet of the Week: Maggie (United Animal Friends)
Maggie is a Jack Russell mix so, typical of the breed, she would benefit from plenty of physical exercise and mental stimulation. An adult-only, dog-savvy household is strongly recommended in order to bring Maggie to her full potential. She needs structure and a job.
Maggie is an affectionate, fun-loving pooch who will keep her family on their toes. An athlete, she loves to play catch, hide-and-seek, and going for walks. She is always on alert to warn of new people and strange noises.
Maggie is 7 years old and weighs 29 pounds. She is housetrained and sleeps through the night. If you are interested in adopting her, visit www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org and click on the “Apply for Adoption” button. A safe yard with a 5- to 6-foot fence is required.
Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Yavapai Silent Witness offering reward in arson case
- Remains of missing Prescott Valley veteran found in California
- Police seek public’s help to locate missing endangered Prescott Valley man
- Need2Know: Summit 4X4 Company opens Prescott Valley location; Human Bean drive-thru espresso stand coming soon to Prescott Valley; Lucy Dee’s in Prescott changes name to State 48 Hometown BBQ
- Prescott’s streets, businesses serve as sets for first of mystery movies
- March snowstorm brings more than foot of snow to parts of Prescott, surrounding areas
- 2023 storms produce above-normal precipitation for Prescott, benefiting local lakes
- Update: I-40 eastbound fully reopens; several high country highways remain closed
- 4 Bradshaw Mountain athletes sign with college teams
- Obituary: Samuel A. Heffelfinger
- Thumb Butte Medical Center reopens under new ownership
- Power failures, school delays result from Valentine’s snow in Prescott area
- Point: Dignity Health-Yavapai Regional Medical Center setting the record straight
- Dignity Health YRMC and Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona unable to negotiate new contract
- Need2Know: Summit 4X4 Company opens Prescott Valley location; Human Bean drive-thru espresso stand coming soon to Prescott Valley; Lucy Dee’s in Prescott changes name to State 48 Hometown BBQ
- Schedule for Banner Health hospital in Prescott uncertain
- BCBSAZ tries to quell fears over contract impasse with Dignity Health YRMC
- Highway 69/Old Black Canyon Highway-area grading project raises questions
- Yavapai Silent Witness offering reward in arson case
- Update: ADOT announces extreme weather highway closures in northern Arizona
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: