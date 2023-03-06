Pet of the Week: Indie (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)
Meet Indie, an approximately 1-year-old Alaskan Malamute mix. Indie came to the shelter as a stray. She is now looking for a new, loving home.
Indie is a sweet, somewhat timid girl. It took her a few days to warm up to her new surroundings. She appeared to be depressed not having her people around. She has made huge strides and will now leave her kennel willingly and bounces around the play yards with great joy!
We have not tested Indie with other dogs or cats just yet. She is house trained, spayed, microchipped and up to date on her vaccines.
If you are looking for a real lovebug, Indie is the dog for you. Our volunteers report she also walks nicely on a leash. Call the shelter to set up an appointment to meet Indie today! 928-636-4223, ext. 7.
Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Yavapai Silent Witness offering reward in arson case
- Remains of missing Prescott Valley veteran found in California
- Police seek public’s help to locate missing endangered Prescott Valley man
- Need2Know: Summit 4X4 Company opens Prescott Valley location; Human Bean drive-thru espresso stand coming soon to Prescott Valley; Lucy Dee’s in Prescott changes name to State 48 Hometown BBQ
- Prescott’s streets, businesses serve as sets for first of mystery movies
- March snowstorm brings more than foot of snow to parts of Prescott, surrounding areas
- 2023 storms produce above-normal precipitation for Prescott, benefiting local lakes
- Update: I-40 eastbound fully reopens; several high country highways remain closed
- 4 Bradshaw Mountain athletes sign with college teams
- Obituary: Samuel A. Heffelfinger
- Thumb Butte Medical Center reopens under new ownership
- Power failures, school delays result from Valentine’s snow in Prescott area
- Point: Dignity Health-Yavapai Regional Medical Center setting the record straight
- Dignity Health YRMC and Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona unable to negotiate new contract
- Need2Know: Summit 4X4 Company opens Prescott Valley location; Human Bean drive-thru espresso stand coming soon to Prescott Valley; Lucy Dee’s in Prescott changes name to State 48 Hometown BBQ
- Schedule for Banner Health hospital in Prescott uncertain
- BCBSAZ tries to quell fears over contract impasse with Dignity Health YRMC
- Highway 69/Old Black Canyon Highway-area grading project raises questions
- Yavapai Silent Witness offering reward in arson case
- Update: ADOT announces extreme weather highway closures in northern Arizona
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: