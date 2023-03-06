Pet of the Week: Indie (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

Meet Indie, an approximately 1-year-old Alaskan Malamute mix. Indie came to the shelter as a stray. She is now looking for a new, loving home.

Indie is a sweet, somewhat timid girl. It took her a few days to warm up to her new surroundings. She appeared to be depressed not having her people around. She has made huge strides and will now leave her kennel willingly and bounces around the play yards with great joy!

We have not tested Indie with other dogs or cats just yet. She is house trained, spayed, microchipped and up to date on her vaccines.

If you are looking for a real lovebug, Indie is the dog for you. Our volunteers report she also walks nicely on a leash. Call the shelter to set up an appointment to meet Indie today! 928-636-4223, ext. 7.

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.