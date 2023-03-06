Pet of the Week: Indie (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Bradshaw Mountain High School Career & Trade School Expo is March 7 Target shooting leads to wildland fire in Prescott YCSO search and rescue units and Jeep Posse volunteers have busy weekend March blood drive Quad Cities locations announced PHS band hosts fundraising spaghetti dinner on March 9 Granville students, families treated by PTO to magic, mystery of science Finchem sanctioned over 'baseless' Arizona election suit Community in Brief: Kindergarten Readiness Fair is March 25 at Yavapai College 2 new prospective candidates file for Prescott City Council, total at 9 Whiskey Off-Road bringing top bluegrass band Greensky Bluegrass PUSD superintendent search survey deadline is March 6

Subscribe Now
Monday, March 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Pet of the Week: Indie (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

Indie is an approximately 1-year-old Alaskan Malamute mix. (Courtesy photo)

Indie is an approximately 1-year-old Alaskan Malamute mix. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: March 6, 2023 5:12 p.m.

Meet Indie, an approximately 1-year-old Alaskan Malamute mix. Indie came to the shelter as a stray. She is now looking for a new, loving home.

Indie is a sweet, somewhat timid girl. It took her a few days to warm up to her new surroundings. She appeared to be depressed not having her people around. She has made huge strides and will now leave her kennel willingly and bounces around the play yards with great joy!

We have not tested Indie with other dogs or cats just yet. She is house trained, spayed, microchipped and up to date on her vaccines.

If you are looking for a real lovebug, Indie is the dog for you. Our volunteers report she also walks nicely on a leash. Call the shelter to set up an appointment to meet Indie today! 928-636-4223, ext. 7.

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: