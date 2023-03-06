Pet of the Week: Denver (Yavapai Humane Society)
Hi there! I’m Denver! I’m a super sweet 7-1/2-year-old Pit-Bull mix who’s been at Yavapai Humane Society since July! I’m looking for my very own home sweet home where I’m your one and only, so I can give you all my love and you can give me all yours.
I love to run around a play in the bark parks and would really like to have someone to throw the ball for me. We could go for walks and hikes together and then come home and cuddle on the couch and watch a movie! I’m a little shy at first, but that’s because I’ve been here for a long time and I’m beginning to think people don’t want me. All I need is a chance with the right person who will be patient and give me the time I need to adjust. Is it you?
Please call 928-445-2666 and make an appointment to meet me. I can’t wait to meet you!
Information and photo provided by the Yavapai Humane Society.
