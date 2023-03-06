Obituary: Louis A Vohs 7/14/44 - 2/28/23

After a difficult fight with cancer over several years, and with his children by his side, Louis A Vohs joined his loving wife Kathy and granddaughter Britney in heaven on February 28, 2023.

Louis was 78 years old and loved by many.

Assistant Pastor and board member at LifePointe Church in Prescott Valley, Arizona and retired Butcher at Frys Food.

He enjoyed sharing the gospel, letting everyone know that he and Jesus loved them.

He spend a great deal of time hunting and fishing, sharing his knowledge and gifts with family and friends.

Louis last meal was “the best” enjoying food of every kind.

He treasured his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by: Brother Joseph Vohs, Children Tansy and Don Shaw, Bill and Monica Vohs and Steven and Andrea Vohs, 4 Grandchildren, 12 Great-Grandchildren. Celebration Of Life, March 10, 2023, 10:30 am, Lifepointe Church, 10100 E State Route 69, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314. 928-772-1360

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lifepointe Church Youth program in his honor.

Information provided by family.