PUSD superintendent search survey deadline is March 6
If you are a Prescott parent, grandparent, teacher, volunteer, business, civic leader or taxpayer, then the Prescott Unified School District Governing Board wants to hear from you about what you want in your next superintendent.
As part of the beginning phase of the superintendent search process, the board’s search consultants, the Arizona School Boards Association, are conducting an initial survey with results to be collated and given to board members as they screen applicants in the coming month — the application return deadline is March 21 — and begin the interviewing process.
District and community members will also be offered separate opportunities to share information with the board, and query the selected finalists, before what is expected to be a mid to late-April selection of a successor to eight-year Superintendent Joe Howard.
Howard will conclude two decades of a 28-year education career in PUSD on Oct. 31.
The survey is anonymous, with responders asked to identify the stakeholder group to which they belong.
The survey then asks them to prioritize characteristics they want in a new superintendent as well as identify issues that are of top concern or interest to them.
The survey can be found on the PUSD website or obtained through Survey Monkey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/V7D8ZXR.
The deadline for responses is Monday, March 6 at 5 p.m.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Yavapai Silent Witness offering reward in arson case
- Remains of missing Prescott Valley veteran found in California
- Police seek public’s help to locate missing endangered Prescott Valley man
- Need2Know: Thumb Butte Pharmacy still open for business; Hidden Fins LLC aquarium supply to specialize in high-quality fish; Tri City Home Improvement Pros serves Quad Cities
- Controlled rock blasting to close sections of I-17 10 to 11 p.m. Feb. 28 to March 2
- March snowstorm brings more than foot of snow to parts of Prescott, surrounding areas
- Obituary: Native Son, Stephen Clark Rogers
- 2023 storms produce above-normal precipitation for Prescott, benefiting local lakes
- Defense gets time to peruse evidence in murder case
- Update: I-40 eastbound fully reopens; several high country highways remain closed
- Thumb Butte Medical Center reopens under new ownership
- Power failures, school delays result from Valentine’s snow in Prescott area
- Point: Dignity Health-Yavapai Regional Medical Center setting the record straight
- Dignity Health YRMC and Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona unable to negotiate new contract
- Schedule for Banner Health hospital in Prescott uncertain
- BCBSAZ tries to quell fears over contract impasse with Dignity Health YRMC
- Highway 69/Old Black Canyon Highway-area grading project raises questions
- Update: ADOT announces extreme weather highway closures in northern Arizona
- Yavapai Silent Witness offering reward in arson case
- Series of snowstorms, high winds expected to impact Prescott through weekend
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: