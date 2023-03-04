OFFERS
PUSD superintendent search survey deadline is March 6

Prescott Unified School District Administration Building, the former Washington Traditional School, on Gurley Street. (Courier file photo)

Prescott Unified School District Administration Building, the former Washington Traditional School, on Gurley Street. (Courier file photo)

mugshot photo
By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: March 4, 2023 9:11 p.m.

If you are a Prescott parent, grandparent, teacher, volunteer, business, civic leader or taxpayer, then the Prescott Unified School District Governing Board wants to hear from you about what you want in your next superintendent.

As part of the beginning phase of the superintendent search process, the board’s search consultants, the Arizona School Boards Association, are conducting an initial survey with results to be collated and given to board members as they screen applicants in the coming month — the application return deadline is March 21 — and begin the interviewing process.

District and community members will also be offered separate opportunities to share information with the board, and query the selected finalists, before what is expected to be a mid to late-April selection of a successor to eight-year Superintendent Joe Howard.

Howard will conclude two decades of a 28-year education career in PUSD on Oct. 31.

The survey is anonymous, with responders asked to identify the stakeholder group to which they belong.

The survey then asks them to prioritize characteristics they want in a new superintendent as well as identify issues that are of top concern or interest to them.

The survey can be found on the PUSD website or obtained through Survey Monkey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/V7D8ZXR.

The deadline for responses is Monday, March 6 at 5 p.m.

