Obituary: Samuel A. Heffelfinger

It has been almost a year, April 13, 2022, since the passing of our beloved son, Samuel A. Heffelfinger, who continued on his journey with our Lord Jesus, surrounded by family and friends. Sam passed unexpectedly in Houston, Texas, while seeking treatment for a rare cancer that he was stricken with the previous year.

Sam was born August 3, 1985 and raised in Prescott, Arizona. He attended Miller Valley School, Prescott Mile High Middle School and Prescott High School (Class of 2004). His first job was at Sky-Y Camp then he went on to work at the Groom Creek Fire Department. He was a Wildland Firefighter for the United States Forest Service while attending Yavapai College before he transferred to Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Arizona. His time at NAU included a summer apprenticeship with Lyon Engineering before graduating with a Masters of Science in Civil Engineering in 2012. After graduation he continued mentoring engineering students at NAU.

As a young man growing up in the Groom Creek and Prescott area, he developed a passion for the outdoors, photography, hiking, mountain biking, mountain climbing, fishing, spending time with friends in the northern Arizona ranching community and most of all, hunting. A true outdoorsman, Sam and his wife, Leah, packed their 9-month-old son on a 3-day Grand Canyon backpacking trip. Hunting is a family tradition which he enjoyed with family and his many friends. He traveled many places to pursue these goals.

As a professional Civil Engineer, Sam was the first employee at Peak Engineering in Flagstaff, Arizona. He practiced engineering and design work for many clients throughout Arizona, such as NAU, APS, Coconino County, City of Flagstaff, the U.S. Forest Service, and various subdivisions and private businesses, mostly in northern Arizona. He held the respect of peers and clients.

Sam lived his life. He loved Flagstaff where he met the love of his life, Leah. They were married in 2012 and together they fulfilled their dreams and adventures of making a home, a beautiful family (Nolan and Grace) and a community of dear friends. As a family they traveled, camped, fished, hunted and just had fun. Sam was a personable man, making friends wherever he went on his journeys in pursuit of his passion of hunting and fishing.

Sam is preceded in death by his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Sam and Joan Heffelfinger, Mr. and Mrs. C. A. (Mac) and Dorothy Mackey, and uncles, Dennis and Phillip Mackey.

He leaves behind his wife and best friend, Leah (Powell), son Nolan (7) and daughter Grace (3). Parents, Joe and Chris and brother, Wyler. Aunts - Sara Heffelfinger and Susan Berg. Cousins - Kyle Heffelfinger, Doug and Stephanie Berg, Christopher (Deanne) Mackey, Annie Stephens, Phil Mackey Jr., and Colin and Sarah Sabo. Aunt Rosi Mackey, Aunt and Uncle Karen and Ray Sabo and his hunting dog, Monte.

Due to his unexpected passing, we apologize for the delay in notification. It has been very difficult for our family to adjust; however, we now invite you to join family and friends as we gather to remember Sam at an Open House on April 15, 2023 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (one year since his passing) to be held at 3475 N. Monte Vista Dr., Flagstaff, AZ, 86004. For further information visit:

themtnproject.com/about/sam/

We invite you to send condolences, stories, photos and share memories of Sam. These can be emailed to Leah to compile for the Open House: leah.whitney@gmail.com or snail mail to Leah Heffelfinger c/o Peak Engineering, 201 E. Birch Ave., Flagstaff, AZ 86001.

They say it takes a village or community to raise a child. Our thank-you goes out to the great friends and teachers from which our community raised a great person.

Information provided by the family.