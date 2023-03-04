Obituary: Robert F. Ancha
Robert F. Ancha went to meet his Lord and Savior on February 27, 2023. Bob was born on July 21, 1932 in Chicago, Illinois, to Fabian and Lillian Ancha.
He received his education in the Chicago school system and the University of Illinois where he studied Engineering and Physics. In 1953, Bob married his high school sweetheart, Marjorie Sallmann. Their marriage was blessed with two children, son Robert C., and daughter Cheri Sommerville (David).
Bob had a Damascus-type experience in 1959 where the Lord brought him to a saving knowledge of Christ through the ministry of Moody Bible Institute’s radio station, WMBI. Bob then attended Moody’s evening school program for three years. Shortly thereafter in October 1964, the Lord led him to found Ancha Electronics. Base operations were in Chicago with offices added in Atlanta, Tampa, Dallas, and Honolulu.
After 33 years, Bob retired on August 3, 1997 and moved to Prescott, Arizona. Throughout his retirement years, he devoted himself to helping Christian ministries locally and around the world. One of his first projects was joining other men to help build classrooms in Kumasi, Ghana, West Africa for International Community School. For many years he partnered with Reaching Indians Ministries International and their campus in Nagpur, India, where he donated a bridge, a prayer tower, a Mercy home for girls and residential buildings for their seminary. During his three trips to India, Bob led Leadership classes for the seminary students. Bob partnered with the Jesus Film Project in the translation and production of the Magdalena DVD project for the women of Thailand. Closer to home, Bob was an active member of the Solid Rock Church of Prescott, supported Trinity Christian School and started a Pinnacle Forum chapter in Prescott where like-minded Christian businessmen could meet weekly for Bible study, prayer, and accountability with each other.
Since giving his life to Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior, Bob continued to look for opportunities in various areas of ministry, whether it be across the world or here in our own beloved country. Through his many years on this earth, he touched many lives in Jesus Christ’s name.
A private Memorial Service will be held for family.
Information provided by the funeral home.
