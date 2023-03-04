OFFERS
Obituary: Robert (‘Bob,’ ‘Bobby,’ ‘Grampie’) Earl Brown

Robert (‘Bob,’ ‘Bobby,’ ‘Grampie’) Earl Brown. (Courtesy)

Robert ('Bob,' 'Bobby,' 'Grampie') Earl Brown. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: March 4, 2023 7:50 p.m.

Robert (“Bob,” “Bobby,” “Grampie”) Earl Brown went to be with his Lord and Savior, on Thursday, February 23, 2023. Surrounded by family, he passed peacefully at 10:14 p.m., at the age of 77. Bob was born March 11, 1945 in Springfield, Illinois, to an Air Force family.

With his parents and three sisters, they moved frequently, living in Japan, Wisconsin, Kansas, Michigan and Maine. His family then moved to Hawaii, while Bob remained in Maine to attend college, where he met his first wife, Karen, and together had three children. They moved to Arizona in 1979, spending most of his working years in sales.

He remarried in 1989 and moved to the Prescott area with his wife and stepdaughter. Bob spent his retirement years in Chino Valley, often enjoying hunting, fishing, camping, gardening, baking and most of all, spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Georgia Brown, his children: Julie (Stewart) Holliday, Rick (Amy) Brown, and Holly (Adam) Enger. Step-children: David (Valerie) Schwinghamer, Scott (Maria) Schwinghamer and Sara (Jeremy) Stout. His 13 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and three fur-grandbabies. His sister’s Susan and Marcia, three nieces, extended family and many family friends. Predeceased by his parents Richard and Clara Brown, and sister Sandy.

Bobby will be dearly missed and forever remembered for his love of family and humor. Children and fur-babies alike were drawn to Grampie. Always prepared with a campfire fable, a homemade dog treat in his pocket, a rhyming nickname or a warm, welcoming lap. From relentlessly teasing, to the perfect one-liner, Bob’s humor had a way of including everyone, making friends and neighbors feel like family.

On his birthday, a celebration of Bob’s life will take place at his church of over a decade, Calvary Chapel Dayspring Church. Led by his pastor, Al Cicolello, the story of his life will begin at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 2180 Gulfstream, Prescott, AZ 86301.

Information provided by the funeral home.

