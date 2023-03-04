Obituary: Nelda Blair
Nelda Blair died in her home in Chino Valley, Arizona on February 28, 2023. She was born in Virden, New Mexico on August 27, 1928. She is preceded in death by her husband Jim, brothers Harold Larsen and Niels Larsen, and grandsons John David Ginn and John Wright Blair.
She is survived by her daughter Karen Ginn (John), and sons Jay Blair (Julie) and Gary Blair (Kerry), ten grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 441 W. Perkinsville Road, Chino Valley, AZ on March 11 at 10:00 a.m. There will be a viewing at 9:00 a.m. She will be interned at the Chino Valley Cemetery.
Information provided by the family.
