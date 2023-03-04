Obituary: Joëlle Annie Katan

Joëlle Annie Katan was born in Lyon, France on December 29, 1949 to Diamante and Solomon Katan. She passed away peacefully in Santa Barbara, California on Feb. 15, 2023 following a brief illness.

She was preceded in death by her sister Lilian and her brother Roger, and is survived by her sister Yvette, her three children (and partners) Paul (Indira), Tania (Angela) and Tessa (Kevin) and two grandchildren Dia and Dara, as well as nieces, nephews and cousins around the globe.

She is remembered with love by countless honorary family members and dear friends, as well as untold numbers of pets and animals. A proud member of the Prescott community for over 25 years, Joëlle retired from social work at West Yavapai Guidance Clinic and was an active member of the Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation and the Prescott Freethinkers. She volunteered for United Animal Friends, developing healthy relationships between dogs and people, and she worked with various groups, including Camp Charles Pearlstein and the JCC, to create intergenerational programs for all ages.

In lieu of flowers the family appreciates memorial donations to Petey’s Playground of Yarnell, United Animal Friends of Prescott or World Central Kitchen.

Information provided by the family.