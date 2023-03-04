Obituary: HART, Philip J. ‘Phil’
HART, Philip J. “Phil”, age 57, of Kettering, Ohio passed away February 24, 2023.
He was a graduate of Archbishop Alter High School and Yavapai College. Phil was a longtime resident of Prescott, Arizona, and recently returned to Dayton to be closer to family. He worked in the mental health field for many years as a psychiatric nurse.
He is survived by his parents, Ann and Denny Hart; his sister, Christina Hart; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; along with special friends here in Dayton and Prescott, AZ; and his beloved dog, Rozi.
A funeral service will be held Monday, March 6, 2023 at 2:00 p.m., at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road, Kettering, OH 45429. Family and friends may visit from 1:00 p.m., until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to the Alter Girls’ Basketball Program in memory of Philip. Condolences may be made to the family at www.routsong.com.
Information provided by the funeral home.
