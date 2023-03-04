Obituary: Dr. Joseph Funke

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Dr. Joseph Funke, age 87, on February 3, 2023. Joe was a devout husband, incredible father, beloved dentist and friend to many. Joe was born on December 2, 1935, to Rose and Charles of Kingman, Kansas.

He, along with his brother and two sisters, enjoyed a typical childhood in a, small rural town. Upon graduation from Kingman High School in 1953, Joe pursued a degree in chemistry at Wichita City College. During this time, he served in the U.S. Army National Guard as a tank crewman.

After graduating from Wichita State in 1957, Joe enrolled in the Missouri State-Kansas Dental School to pursue his Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS). He excelled as a craftsman in the dental arts and looked forward to helping people. In 1959, while in dental school, Joe met the love of his life, Carolyn, on a blind date. They were married in 1960. Following graduation in 1961, Dr. Joe became a commissioned officer in the USAF and joined the medical staff at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery AL. In 1963, now at the rank of Captain, Dr. Joe transitioned to reserve status and moved to Prescott AZ to begin his civilian dental practice. Dr. Joe practiced dentistry in Prescott for over 40 years. He strove to provide affordable dentistry services to his patients and often provided alternatives for families that could not afford proper care. Dr. Joe delighted in the meritage of chemistry and dentistry. The art of his dental craft frequently endured the test of longevity for many of his patients.

Joe was a devoted husband to his wife, Carolyn and an amazing father to his three sons, Christopher, Timothy, and Patrick. Joe was a patient, gentle, and giving man who worked tirelessly to ensure that their family had everything they needed. He always put the needs of his family and the well-being of others ahead of himself. Joe was recently interviewed and was asked, “What is your greatest achievement?” Without hesitation, as a smile crept across his face, he replied, “A happily married life!” Joe and Carolyn were married for over 60 years.

If you knew Joe, you knew he lived by example. His quiet reflective nature and humble spirit exemplified his faith. He taught his boys the importance of faith, family, hard work and doing what is right over what is convenient. His involvement in the community demonstrated his selfless nature to his young boys as well as the many kids he reached through coaching teams, attended their sports events, and taking groups of boys on outdoor adventures. Additionally, Joe was active in the Prescott Noon Lion’s Club for many years participating in fund raising efforts through paper recycling and cotton candy sales on the square during holiday weekends. He enjoyed travel, meeting new people and experiencing the handiwork of God. He valued being present.

In 1970, Joe and Carolyn started construction on their custom home in Prescott. This was a massive undertaking largely due to Joe’s preference to learn and participate in virtually all of the trade skills required for the construction. The house and associated grounds were one of his prized achievements. Until last year, Joe spent much of his time tending to his gardens, fruit trees, irrigation systems, and general upkeep. He found great peace and comfort in the tranquil setting where he and Carolyn enjoyed watching the birds and animals visit.

Joe will be deeply missed by all who knew him. We take comfort in knowing that he is at peace and reunited with his parents and siblings, who proceeded him. Joe is survived by his wife Carolyn, sons Christopher (Judith), Timothy (Liz), and Patrick (Jennifer), grandchildren Shannon, Ashlen, Victoria, Jackson, Casey, Quinn, and Grady, and great-grandchild Ava.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday March 24th at Sacred Heart Church beginning at 11:00 a.m., followed by a Private Interment. All whose lives were touched by Dr. Joe are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Open House to honor him and visit with the family from 4:00-6:30 p.m. at the Sam Hill Warehouse.

Information provided by the funeral home.