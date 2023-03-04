Obituary: Carolyn Alexander

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
2 new prospective candidates file for Prescott City Council, total at 9 Whiskey Off-Road bringing top bluegrass band Greensky Bluegrass PUSD superintendent search survey deadline is March 6 HUSD launches search for a new superintendent Prescott’s streets, businesses serve as sets for first of mystery movies Need2Know: Summit 4X4 Company opens Prescott Valley location; Human Bean drive-thru espresso stand coming soon to Prescott Valley; Lucy Dee’s in Prescott changes name to State 48 Hometown BBQ Talking Money: When it comes to identity theft: Your email may be a very weak link Arizona court OKs execution request that AG tried to undo Tempe OKs plan to change street, park names with KKK ties Hobbs vows not to carry out execution scheduled by court

Subscribe Now
Saturday, March 04
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Carolyn Alexander

Originally Published: March 4, 2023 7:45 p.m.

Carolyn Alexander, age 80, passed away at home in Prescott, Arizona on February 25, 2023 of heart failure. Born in Westminster, California in 1942 to Edward and Reva Hewitt, she graduated from Nordoff High School in Ojai, California. Before graduation, she had a blind date with a handsome enlisted Air Force man Adrian who knew her less than 30 days before he shipped out to France. Carolyn was 20 when he returned to marry her. She was then a file clerk with Farmers Insurance. She rose through the ranks and became a clerk, a manager, an agent assistant, then an agent and finally a district manager for Farmers Insurance in Huntington Beach. She had 63 years of service to the company.

Carolyn was never satisfied with mediocrity and always achieved awards and recognition. She wanted to be in charge and the insurance business, a male-oriented occupation, made her a forerunner in breaking the glass ceiling.

She and Adrian moved to Prescott in 2005. Always creative, she painted at her co-owned studio on Whiskey Row, Mountain High Five Art Gallery. She was a long-time member of the Mountain Artist Guild of Prescott. Her garden, always blooming with glorious Irises, qualified her to be President of the Prescott Area Iris Society in 2010-2011. Always factitiously organized, she photographed and catalogued her garden and hosted outdoor parties in their beautiful yard. All the while, she continued to paint especially her own dogs. She will be remembered for her smile, her laugh and her take-charge attitude.

She is survived by her husband Adrian, her nieces and nephew and her brothers-in-law.

A celebration of her life will be held in the spring.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: