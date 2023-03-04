Obituary: Carolyn Alexander
Carolyn Alexander, age 80, passed away at home in Prescott, Arizona on February 25, 2023 of heart failure. Born in Westminster, California in 1942 to Edward and Reva Hewitt, she graduated from Nordoff High School in Ojai, California. Before graduation, she had a blind date with a handsome enlisted Air Force man Adrian who knew her less than 30 days before he shipped out to France. Carolyn was 20 when he returned to marry her. She was then a file clerk with Farmers Insurance. She rose through the ranks and became a clerk, a manager, an agent assistant, then an agent and finally a district manager for Farmers Insurance in Huntington Beach. She had 63 years of service to the company.
Carolyn was never satisfied with mediocrity and always achieved awards and recognition. She wanted to be in charge and the insurance business, a male-oriented occupation, made her a forerunner in breaking the glass ceiling.
She and Adrian moved to Prescott in 2005. Always creative, she painted at her co-owned studio on Whiskey Row, Mountain High Five Art Gallery. She was a long-time member of the Mountain Artist Guild of Prescott. Her garden, always blooming with glorious Irises, qualified her to be President of the Prescott Area Iris Society in 2010-2011. Always factitiously organized, she photographed and catalogued her garden and hosted outdoor parties in their beautiful yard. All the while, she continued to paint especially her own dogs. She will be remembered for her smile, her laugh and her take-charge attitude.
She is survived by her husband Adrian, her nieces and nephew and her brothers-in-law.
A celebration of her life will be held in the spring.
Information provided by the family.
