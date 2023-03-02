Obituary: Harold Everett Bray

Harold Everett Bray, known as Hal to his friends and family, died of pancreatic cancer at his home in Prescott, Arizona on Feb. 22, 2023. He was 76 years old.

Hal was born in Evansville, Indiana, on March 6, 1946, to Harold Eugene and Dorothy Cecilia Bray. His younger brothers are Mark and Daniel. In 1957, the family moved to San Diego; they subsequently moved to Anaheim, California, where Hal attended Anaheim High School. An athlete, he played baseball and basketball in high school, and later played baseball at Santa Ana College. He graduated from California State University, Fullerton, with a degree in business administration.

Hal met his wife, Linda, while both were working at Montgomery Ward in 1966. They married September 30, 1967, at Saint Anthony Claret Church in Anaheim. They have a son, Christopher, who lives with his wife, Ann, and granddaughter, Madeline, in South Pasadena.

After college, Hal first worked in the California state prisons and state hospitals, serving as a parole officer, a training director, and a prison watch commander. After 10 years, he left for the private sector, working in sales for telecommunications companies for another three decades. In California, Hal and Linda lived in Anaheim, then in Walnut, then in Walnut Creek, before moving to Brentwood. They subsequently fled for Prescott, feeling grateful to find political sanity in a beautiful place.

An outdoorsman and conservationist, Hal completed the Sierra Club’s Basic Mountaineering Training Course with his wife, Linda, and spent his life camping, hiking, and backpacking with his family. In retirement, Hal focused his considerable energy on Republican Party activism; first in the Bay Area of California and then in Yavapai County. He walked precincts with candidates, served as the finance chair for the Yavapai County GOP, and supported candidates for local and state offices. In California, Hal served on the board of Birthright, a pro-life organization, and was a member of the NAACP.

A lifelong Catholic, Hal was a member of the Knights of Columbus, and an usher at Sacred Heart Church in Prescott. In the final years of his life, he served as a member of the board of directors at Gabriel’s Angels, a Phoenix-based charity that provides “animal-assisted activities” to Arizona’s at-risk children.

A funeral mass will be conducted at Sacred Heart Church followed by a celebration of his life; date and time to be determined. Hal’s final resting place will be Holy Sepulcher, a Catholic cemetery in Orange, California, where his parents and brother Daniel are buried.

Hal was known for the clarity of his values, and for the considerable directness of his expression. Another Yavapai GOP officer, Anne Roper, wrote in his final days that she was “privileged to know this wonderful, stubborn, loving and wisecracking individual, who spoke so proudly of his son and worked tirelessly for his beliefs.” He spent 76 years knowing precisely who he was and what he believed, and he will be missed.

