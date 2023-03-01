Worship News: March 2, 2023

Editor’s Note — Please submit Worship News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Happenings and sermons at Prescott-area churches, congregations and places of worship, as of March 2, 2023:

- Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh, Prescott Valley. Sunday worship 10 a.m. Also on Facebook. We are a small but welcoming church and invite you if you are looking for a traditional worship experience. Food Pantry open 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays.

- Ahava B’Shem Yeshua Congregation 937 Ruth Street, Prescott, Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Hillside Community Church, where both Jews and Gentiles come together to worship the God of Israel liturgy, sing and dance. Learn the Jewishness of Christianity. Evangelist Rabbi Jack Zimmerman will be presenting current situations in Israel

- Beit Torah “Shabbat Zachor, Parashat Tetzaveh” March 4. Beit Torah (www.onetorah.org) discusses modesty, attire and enlightenment. Zoom 5 p.m. MST Friday “Kabbalat Shabbat”; email for link. Free 5783 calendars! Free cotton masks! Contact for details, arrange consultations/discussions by phone, email, poste: 928-237-0390, 227-0582 [landline], ansheitorah@gmail.com. Safety first! Wear masks and vaccinate as needed!

- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints www.comeuntochrist.org Healthy Digital Culture No. 1 of 4 - bring your family closer together. Everyone, including children can help capture photos/videos of family events. The Notepad app - write funny things and memories. familysearch.org and ancestry.org help you learn of your ancestors. Zoom/FaceTime to stay connected with family far away.

- St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott. Great New Year means great new church and friends! Join us. We share the traditional values based on the 1928 Book of Common Prayer. 10:30 a.m. Sundays, Holy Communion; 10a.m. Wednesdays, Morning Prayer and 3 p.m. Thursdays, Evensong. Find your roots again!

- Alliance Bible Church, 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. ABC is where you belong! Sunday ministries for children! This Sunday Guest Missionary from Kosovo Dianna Ullrich will share. 9:30 a.m. Sunday service. Coffee and refreshments following Midweek fellowships and Bible studies

928-776-1549 Livestream: www.abcprescott.com

- St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott, welcomes everyone in the Quad Cities to worship, traditional Eucharist services, Information at 928-778-4499. Our “Food Pantry” accepts donations 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, All are welcome for food pickup 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays. No registration or questions, we are feeding God’s people, Love your neighbor.

- Emmanuel Lutheran Church 7763 East Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley, worship times are 9 and 11 a.m., with live steaming at 9 a.m. Welcoming and affirming to all people. 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Soup Supper, Lenten Worship Service at 6:30 p.m. Grief Group, 1 p.m., March 9, led by a chaplain from Good Samaritan Center.

- Calvary Chapel of Prescott, 2313 E Highway 69. Come join us at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday mornings as Pastor Raj teaches from the book of James and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday nights when we are studying Eschatology (End Times). Children’s/Youth Ministries - 10:45 a.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Experience the joy of the Lord! calvaryprescott.com

- Mystical Spiritualist Church, 211 Grove Ave., Prescott. Spiritualism for the 21st century, including healing, inspiration, meditation, and messages at every service, 10 a.m. first and third Sundays, please enter through the back door.

For more info: MysticalSpiritualistChurch.org www.facebook.com/MysticalSpiritualistChurch Pastor John-Aaron

- Quad City Christian Church, 501 Senator Highway, Prescott. Free cardio class to worship music! Join us at 9:30 a.m., Mondays in the Youth Building. Easy moves at your own pace - high energy or easy does it. After class, some stay for 15 minutes of HIIT. maryannwinslow1@gmail.com

- Prescott Seventh-day Adventist Church 2980 Willow Creek Road. Three worship services each Saturday: 9 a.m. (English), 11 a.m. (English) and 11 a.m. (Spanish.) Adult Bible studies and programs for children and youth are at 10 a.m. Food Pantry at 10 a.m. on Thursdays Website: prescottaz.adventistchurch.org. 928-778-0289.

- Mountaintop Christian Fellowship, 1519 W Gurley St., Prescott. Come join us for worship at 10 a.m. every Sunday morning. Check out our new children’s wing, complete with indoor playground. 6 p.m. Wednesday Night service. Women’s ministry at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Men’s ministry at 6:15 a.m. Wednesdays. www.mountaintopchristianfellowship.org or on Facebook.

- Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS) 928-778-9122 9:30 a.m. Sunday Worship. Lent midweek services 5 p.m. on Wednesdays March 1 through 29.

- Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets 10 a.m. March 5 in our building and online. Rev. Patty: “Sermon on the Amount: What is This?” How does a question from an ancient text give us a perspective on this moment? Follow us: www.prescottuu.org.

- Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. 6 p.m. Friday, March 3 Shabbat Services with Rabbi Dr. Susan Schanerman and Cantorial Soloist Jessica Dreifuss. 10 a.m. Saturday Torah Study. 10 a.m. Sunday Religious School and Nerd Purim Celebration 1 p.m.! Hebrew, bar/bat mitzvah prep, art, hiking, choir, theatre, dinner club, and more! www.brithshalom-az.org or call 928-708-0018

- Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 945 Rancho Vista. 11 a.m. “Senior Living vs. Assisted Living: What is the Difference?” Kelly Paradis (Good Samaritan Society) explains community options for seniors needing different levels of care that may include assisted living, senior living, memory care or group homes. Masks mandatory.

- Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. Sunday service times: 8 a.m. liturgical/sanctuary; 11 a.m. blended/contemporary; 9:30 a.m. fellowship/Adult Bible; 9:30 a.m. Sunday school, Pre-K through 8th grade. Please join us/Everyone welcome!!!

- Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave. Prescott: Are you seeking peace or in need of healing? We offer a special service for you at 10 a.m. this Sunday, with child care and Sunday school available. Coffee and snacks are afterward in our beautiful fellowship hall. Come join us in the pines.

- The Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. The inclusive spiritual community honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. 10 a.m. Sunday meditation followed by service featuring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program at 10:30. www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. Also online: https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

- Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St. Join us at 5 p.m. for Ash Wednesday’s Souper Supper. Worship services: 5 p.m. Casual Saturday and 9 & 10:30 a.m. Traditional Sunday; Stream on Facebook.com/PrescottUMC plus Prayer Time 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday. Rev. Dan Hurlbert, senior pastor; Rev. Efraín Zavala and Rev. Patti Blackwood, associate pastors.

- Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road. Come worship our Lord with us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with fellowship starting at 10 a.m. Livestream on YouTube at www.pccaz.org

Pastor Corinne’s sermon: “A Radical Teacher.”

“We’re the friends you haven’t met… yet.”

- Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, 148 S. Marina St., Prescott. Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sundays for our Bible-based worship and faithful teaching. Adult Sunday school meets at 9 a.m. This week, Pastor Matt continues our series on Acts with “Discipleship- God’s Plan for You” (Acts 18:18-19:7). Learn more at SolidRockPrescott.org

- Saving Grace, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley, savinggracelutherancvaz.org 928-636-9533. “Precious in His Sight” 10 a.m. Sunday Worship. Modern Worship: 4th Sunday of the Month. 4 p.m. Tuesdays; The Book of James. 9:30a.m. Wednesday: Women’s Fellowship and Study: “Promised Rest”. 4 p.m. Wednesdays: Lenten Worship series “Promised Treasures.” 10 a.m. Fridays Intergenerational Confirmation Class.

- Chino Valley Community Church, 1969 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley. 9:15 a.m. Adult Sunday school, 9:45, coffee and donuts available; Sunday service at 10:15. Children’s nursery and Sunday school available Sunday mornings. Spanish service Sunday at 1 p.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m. Serving our community for 74 years.

- First Congregational Church of Prescott, 216 East Gurley St., invites everyone to our worship service on Sunday mornings at 10:30. We are an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ. Recorded worship services may be viewed at fccprescott.org. 928-445-4555

- American Lutheran Church 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, Sunday Services: Traditional 8 & 10:30 a.m.

Contemporary 9 & 10:30 a.m. ALC Kids 10:30 a.m. Youth Group at 6 p.m., Wednesdays, at The Rock (655 Talwatha Dr., Prescott).

- Women of Wisdom, an interdenominational Christian fellowship of Bible study, music and prayer, for women of all ages and backgrounds, 8:15 to 11:15 a.m. Wednesdays at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. Call 445-4348 to register. Scholarships/free child care available.

- Unity of Prescott, 145 S Arizona Ave, 928-445-1850, www.unityprescott.org. 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services. Join us Sunday, March 5, for Rev. Richard Rogers’ message, “Only One.” Music by Bill & Suellen Dicker. Youth ministry: 11 a.m. Wherever you are on your spiritual journey, you are welcome here!

- Prescott Church of the Nazarene, prescottnazarene.com Join us at 9 and 10:30 a.m. for Sunday worship. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.

- Prescott Valley United Methodist Church is loving with open doors, open hearts who welcomes you with open arms. We’re at 8944 E. Sommer Drive, and meet on Sunday mornings at 10:15, or you can find us online at YouTube Channel, Prescott Valley UMC. Hope to see you there!

- The Jewish Community of Or Atid, Sacred Jewish Living: We have Shabbat and holiday services, religious school, opportunities for study, and a loving Jewish community. Shabbat services are first, second and third Fridays of the month. Contact Rabbi Kozlow 928-220-5020 for further information.

- Baha’is of the Quad Cities, welcome all with love to any of the activities listed here: azbahais.org. Enjoy virtues classes for children and youth, interfaith devotionals and prayer gatherings. “Ye are the fruits of one tree and the leaves of one branch.” Baha’u’llah ~ For more information, Please call 623-204-2186.

- Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott – 10 a.m. Sunday services and Sunday school. 1 p.m. Wednesday services. The Reading Room is open from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, and from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays. All are welcome.

- Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit dewey-humboldtchu[prchofchrist.com.

- Firm Foundation Bible Church. Join us Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Check out our website at FirmFoundationPV.org for information on our many mid-week activities. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road.

- Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

- St. George Orthodox Church. Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30. prescottorthodox.com.

- St. Luke Christian Center, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher, 480-606-8609. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music.

- The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma, Prescott, has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday school at 9:30 and worship services at 11. Come just as you are, everyone is welcome.

- Yahshua Mayim Chayim Ministry (YMCM) is the Sacred Name, Hebraic Roots, Torah Observant Congregation in Northern Arizona proclaiming Biblical truth, as it was taught by Yahshua and His disciples. YMCM obeys and teaches the Commandments of Yahweh and Yahshua Ha Mashiach. Pastor Jun Francke, 928-277-7215, www.ymcm.org/contact-us.