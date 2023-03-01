Police seek public’s help to locate missing endangered Prescott Valley man

The Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) is asking for the public’s help to locate missing and endangered person, Timothy Owens. Owens was reported missing on Tuesday, Feb. 28, and his last known location may have been near the Granite Mountain or the Chino Valley area.

Owens, 22, is described as 5-foot-9, 150 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is known to drive a 2013 silver Ford Focus with the Arizona license plate L5A60H. There is no clothing description for him or any known certain destination.

If you have information on Timothy Owen’s whereabouts, please contact the PVPD and reference case #PV-23-0001220. PVPD can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies. Yavapai County Silent witness is 1-800-932-3232.

Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.