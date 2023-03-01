Obituary: Marjorie Vannoy Allen
Marjorie Vannoy Allen passed away Feb. 19, 1927. She was born in Hiram, Missouri to Clem and Erma Vannoy on Nov. 19, 1927.
She came to Mayer in December 1966 where she and her husband Cliff Allen purchased the service station, Cliff’s Automotive, which they ran until retiring and moving to Phoenix.
She enjoyed volunteering at Honor Health of Deer Valley.
She was proceeded in death by her husband of 53 years, Clifford Allen. She leaves behind four children: Sandi Peterson, Brenda Barrett (Dan), Wayne Allen (Linda), Al Allen (Robyn), 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren.
She will be sorely missed by her family and friends. Memorial services will be held at Phoenix Memorial Park and Cemetery, 200 Beardsley Ave., Phoenix, Arizona at 10 a.m. March 3.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Honor Health Foundation in support of the volunteers in Marjorie’s memory.
Information provided by the family.
