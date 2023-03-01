Adoption Spotlight: Lilyan
Originally Published: March 1, 2023 7:05 p.m.
Lilyan who prefers to go by the name Lily is a creative and fun loving girl who enjoys drawing, listening to music, and playing sports like tennis and badminton. She loves listening to music and dancing with her friends. When she’s not in school, Lily likes to swim, play video games and learn about how things are made. Get to know Lily and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
