'World's Oldest Rodeo' results - after Courier Night, Day 1 - 2023
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Prescott Frontier Days kicked off the 136th edition of the "World's Oldest Rodeo" on Wednesday, June 28, with Courier Night.
Attached here in a free PDF download are the latest results.
Highlights:
- Leading bareback riding is Jess Pope of Waverly, Kansas with an 83-point ride.
- In saddle bronc riding it is Cole Elshere of Faith, South Dakota with an 85.
- For bull riding, Tristen Hutchings of Monteview, Idaho, leads with an 84.
- The leader after two rounds in tie-down roping is Cory Solomon of Prairie, Texas, with a time of 18.3; his best was in the first round - 8.6 seconds.
- The leader in steer wrestling after two rounds is Tristan Martin of Sulphur, Louisiana, with 10.9 seconds. He had a 5.3-second performance in the first go.
- Leading breakaway roping is Jordan Jo Hollabaugh of Springtown, Texas, with a 3.1 in the first go. After two rounds it is Heather McLaughlin of Emelle, Alabama, with 9.0.
- Leading in barrel racing after two rounds is Anne Miller of Salome, Arizona, with 35.68. The best time so far was in the second go from Jan Kortsen of Willcox, Arizona, with 17.68.
- In team roping, after two rounds, the leaders are Dustin Egusquiza of Marianna, Florida, and Levi Lord of Sturgis, South Dakota, with 13.9 seconds.
- For steer roping, the leader on three-head is Coleman Proctor of Pryor, Oklahoma, with 39.0. Tied with him is Chet Herren of Pawhuska, Oklahoma. They each won $1,913.91.
The rodeo continues daily through July 4. For more information and tickets, visit worldsoldestrodeo.com.
Photo Gallery
Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo, Day 1 - 2023
Day one of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day one of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day one of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
The Grand Entry opens day one of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
The Grand Entry opens day one of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
The Grand Entry opens day one of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
The Grand Entry opens day one of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
The Grand Entry opens day one of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
The Grand Entry opens day one of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
The Grand Entry opens day one of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
The Grand Entry opens day one of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
The Grand Entry opens day one of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
The Grand Entry opens day one of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
The Grand Entry opens day one of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
The Grand Entry opens day one of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
The Grand Entry opens day one of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
The Grand Entry opens day one of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day one of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
The Grand Entry opens day one of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day one of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
The Grand Entry opens day one of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
The Grand Entry opens day one of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
The Grand Entry opens day one of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
The Grand Entry opens day one of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
The Grand Entry opens day one of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
The wild horse race on day one of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
The wild horse race on day one of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
The wild horse race on day one of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
The wild horse race on day one of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
The wild horse race on day one of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
The wild horse race on day one of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
The wild horse race on day one of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
The wild horse race on day one of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day one of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day one of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day one of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day one of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Steer Wrestling on day one of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Steer Wrestling on day one of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Steer Wrestling on day one of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Steer Wrestling on day one of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Steer Wrestling on day one of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Steer Wrestling on day one of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Steer Wrestling on day one of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Steer Wrestling on day one of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Steer Wrestling on day one of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Steer Wrestling on day one of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Steer Wrestling on day one of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Watch the Courier and dCourier.com for more photos, coverage and results.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Former SNL Star Fires Back On Garth Brooks' Bud Light Stance
- DeSantis Takes a New Shot at Disney (Beyond Disney World)
- Tests show bear that mauled man to death was in good health, not rabid
- Suspect arrested after attempted armed robbery in Prescott
- A Walgreens Pharmacist Denied Customer's Essential Medication for Contentious Reason
- Need2Know: Bosa Donuts opens in Prescott Valley; Art Hive collective now open on Cortez Street; Clarion Pointe cuts ribbon on Prescott Valley hotel
- Popular Las Vegas Strip Attraction Gets a Stay of Execution
- Obituary: Suzanne R. Charles
- Prescott Police warns of new over-the-phone scam to coax personal, sensitive info
- Prescott’s annual fireworks, celebration scheduled at Watson Lake Saturday, July 1
- Former SNL Star Fires Back On Garth Brooks' Bud Light Stance
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- UPDATE: ADOT shows Highway 89 open, but now brush fire north of Drake
- DeSantis Takes a New Shot at Disney (Beyond Disney World)
- Bear kills man near Groom Creek, Prescott: YCSO reports
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- Two high-profile Prescott intersections get green light for new traffic signals
- Bear sighted in Prescott Valley, town reports
- Obituary: Brianna Jo Borgen
- Need2Know: P.U.B Prescott to host Celtic Session June 4 before closing its doors; Prescott Valley Chamber introduces ‘Veteran Owned Business’ window clings Prescott Candle Co. downtown closes for good
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: