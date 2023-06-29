'World's Oldest Rodeo' results - after Courier Night, Day 1 - 2023

— Prescott Frontier Days kicked off the 136th edition of the "World's Oldest Rodeo" on Wednesday, June 28, with Courier Night.

Attached here in a free PDF download are the latest results.

Highlights:

Leading bareback riding is Jess Pope of Waverly, Kansas with an 83-point ride.

is Jess Pope of Waverly, Kansas with an 83-point ride. In saddle bronc riding it is Cole Elshere of Faith, South Dakota with an 85.

it is Cole Elshere of Faith, South Dakota with an 85. For bull riding , Tristen Hutchings of Monteview, Idaho, leads with an 84.

, Tristen Hutchings of Monteview, Idaho, leads with an 84. The leader after two rounds in tie-down roping is Cory Solomon of Prairie, Texas, with a time of 18.3; his best was in the first round - 8.6 seconds.

is Cory Solomon of Prairie, Texas, with a time of 18.3; his best was in the first round - 8.6 seconds. The leader in steer wrestling after two rounds is Tristan Martin of Sulphur, Louisiana, with 10.9 seconds. He had a 5.3-second performance in the first go.

after two rounds is Tristan Martin of Sulphur, Louisiana, with 10.9 seconds. He had a 5.3-second performance in the first go. Leading breakaway roping is Jordan Jo Hollabaugh of Springtown, Texas, with a 3.1 in the first go. After two rounds it is Heather McLaughlin of Emelle, Alabama, with 9.0.

is Jordan Jo Hollabaugh of Springtown, Texas, with a 3.1 in the first go. After two rounds it is Heather McLaughlin of Emelle, Alabama, with 9.0. Leading in barrel racing after two rounds is Anne Miller of Salome, Arizona, with 35.68. The best time so far was in the second go from Jan Kortsen of Willcox, Arizona, with 17.68.

after two rounds is Anne Miller of Salome, Arizona, with 35.68. The best time so far was in the second go from Jan Kortsen of Willcox, Arizona, with 17.68. In team roping , after two rounds, the leaders are Dustin Egusquiza of Marianna, Florida, and Levi Lord of Sturgis, South Dakota, with 13.9 seconds.

, after two rounds, the leaders are Dustin Egusquiza of Marianna, Florida, and Levi Lord of Sturgis, South Dakota, with 13.9 seconds. For steer roping, the leader on three-head is Coleman Proctor of Pryor, Oklahoma, with 39.0. Tied with him is Chet Herren of Pawhuska, Oklahoma. They each won $1,913.91.

The rodeo continues daily through July 4. For more information and tickets, visit worldsoldestrodeo.com.

Watch the Courier and dCourier.com for more photos, coverage and results.