This Ultra-Portable, Long-Lasting Bluetooth Speaker Is Just $48 on Amazon Right Now

Jacob Krol
Originally Published: June 29, 2023 1:30 a.m.

We’re on the cusp of the 4th of July, and whether you’re celebrating by taking a trip down the shore or headed to the backyard for a BBQ with family or friends, you’ll want to have the right gear to make it a good party.

Most importantly, you’ll want a Bluetooth speaker to set the mood, and ahead of the 4th of July and Prime Day 2023, Amazon is offering a fresh discount on the pint-sized Sony XB13. For just $48, you get pretty shockingly robust audio that gets considerably loud in your choice of four colors.

It also lasts 16 hours and has a strap to take it anywhere, be it as local as your backyard or patio, down to the beach, or on a hiking trip. It’s a full 20% off the $60 MSRP, and the speaker will arrive quickly with free, fast Prime shipping. If you aren't a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sony SRS-XB13, $48 (was $60) at Amazon

Sony

Get It.

Pint-sized is the apt way to describe Sony’s XB-13 Bluetooth speaker, as it’s shorter than a can of Coke, and depending on the size of your hand, it’s about the size of a human fist. It’s super portable, and via the included strap, you could hang this from a backpack, a bike, or even your pants. It won’t weigh you or your bags down at just half a pound.

More importantly, though, SRS-XB13 can survive a pool dip or a sand tumble. It’s IP67 rated against both water and dust. And even while in the pool, the Bluetooth connection will hold through and pump out sound in the water. It’s actually a neat way to see the force of the woofer here.

Powering the audio is a top-facing speaker and a passive radiator. These work in tandem to ensure that highs, mids, and lows all come through clearly, but a custom Sony processor currently tunes these. This way, you get the best-sounding audio from the hardware inside. In my extended testing over two years, the SRS-XB13 never skips a beat and pushes a surprising amount of sound for the sheer size. You can even pair two of these speakers together for stereo playback.

The long playback time with the XB13 may be the best of all. Sony rates it for 16 hours; depending on your volume levels, you can stretch that longer. When it comes to charging, you can simply plug in via USB-C to easily recharge, and Sony does include a cable in the box.

Truly the only thing left to decide is which color fits your style the best. Sony’s XB13 comes in black, coral pink, light blue, taupe, or powder blue. Personally, I’d choose one of the more vibrant ones, like pink or blue. Any shade, you’ll score the Bluetooth speaker for all your summer adventures at a sharp 20% off.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

