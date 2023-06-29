The Best July 4th Appliance Sales Already Live, From Dyson Discounts to $1,400 Off a Samsung Refrigerator

For the holiday weekend, brands like Samsung, Dyson, and countless other major appliance brands are rolling out discounts on everything from big-ticket items, like refrigerators and stoves, to more compact home products, like air purifiers, vacuums, and coffee machines. With Prime Day 2023 around the corner on July 11 and 12, you can bet this year’s 4th of July appliance sales will be competitive.

Ahead we’re breaking up the best appliance sales you can already shop ahead of the official start to the holiday weekend.

Best Amazon Appliance Deals

As one of the largest online retailers in the world, Amazon is home to a trove of appliances from full-sized units to the uber-popular on TikTok GE countertop ice makers with coffee machines, cordless or robot vacuums, air purifiers, air conditioners, and much more in between.

Robot Vacuum and Cordless Vacuum Deals

Leading the pack is 50% off the well-reviewed Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with the Self-Empty XL docking station base. It integrates with Amazon Alexa, can map your home, and can untangle the primary brush roll. Best of all, it boasts over 18,000 five-star ratings and is just $299.99.

If you’re after a cordless vacuum cleaner, Amazon has many options, from discounts on Dyson to many other brands. Here are some of our favorites.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $349 (was $469.99) at Amazon

INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $99.98 (was $449.98) at Amazon

Eureka Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $134.99 (was $149.99) at Amazon

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $551.72 (was $749.99) at Amazon

Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum cleaner, $678.99 (was $949.99) at Amazon

Fykee Vacuum Cleaner, $149.99 (was $599.99) at Amazon

Ice Maker Deals

The TikTok famous GE Profile Opal countertop ice maker is front and center ahead of the 4th of July on Amazon. Two separate models are currently discounted by nearly 10%.

GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker, $529 (was $579) at Amazon

GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker with Side Tank, $579 (was $629) at Amazon

Of course, some more affordable options in the realm of standalone ice machines that can live on your counter. This countertop ice maker boasts over 15,000 five-star ratings and is over 25% off $79.91 with free Prime shipping.

Air Purifier Deals

We’ve covered plenty of air purifier deals in 2023, but luckily many are sticking around ahead of the 4th of July. One of the best options for cleaning the air in a larger space is this Levoit model, designed for spaces up to 3,175 square feet. It offers three-stage filtration, including an H13 True HEPA Filter, and is easily controlled through buttons on-device or via an app on your smartphone. It’s down to $239.95 from $299.99 on Amazon right now.

This air purifier is more affordable and has over 1,600 five-star ratings on Amazon. At over 40% off at just $39.99, this unit features an H13 True Hepa Filter in a three-stage filtration system and comes in black or white.

Like the Dyson Vacuums above, Amazon is also discounting the Purifier Cool Smart Fan by 23%. At $499.99, this combination air purifier and cooling fan can be controlled with the included remote or the smartphone app, but it also boasts oscillation to move the air around.

Bissell MYair Air Purifier Two-Pack, $99.9 (was $175) at Amazon

Govee Air Purifiers, $129.99 (was 169.99) at Amazon

BlueAir Air Purifier, $275.99 (was $689.99) at Amazon

Best Samsung Appliance Deals

Yes, Samsung is known for TVs, phones, and laptops, but the brand is also a major player in the appliance space. Ahead of the 4th, Samsung is rolling out discounts on everything from vacuum cleaners to kitchen appliances, with air purifiers and AirDressers in between.

You can save up to $1,200 this July 4th at Samsung; the more appliances you get, the more savings are available. Through July 12, if you purchase two or more appliances, you’ll save $150 on top of items already discounted, and three or more gets you a $300 discount.

Refrigerator Deals

First on our list is a discount of $1,100 on a Samsung Bespoke Refrigerator. The classic 3-Door French in stainless steel costs $1,800 from $2,900 and features an integrated water pitcher that will auto-fill. It’s pretty handy, but if you want an even smarter refrigerator, there is always the FamilyHub.

For $3,000, from a massive $4,400, you can get the Bespoke 4-Door French Door Family Hub Refrigerator, which features a vertical screen—about the size of a TV—on the door. You can order groceries from the fridge and even peek inside without opening the door. It also boasts a beverage center, can make two types of ice, and has a Flex Zone for precise temperature control.

Vacuum Deals

Additionally, you can save on Samsung’s brand-new Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum with a Clean Station that features AI, which can detect the floor type and optimize the cleaning process. It’s pretty neat. Right now, you can save $150 on the $999 MSRP and score the latest Samsung Vacuum for $849.99.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.