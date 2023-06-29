Doordash Makes a Major Change That Will Make Life Easier for Millions

Food delivery service DoorDash (DASH) - Get Free Report is one of a handful of businesses that grew up around the need to have fresh food delivered to our doors. Now, thanks to DoorDash and similar services, home food delivery includes more than just pizza -- consumers can have food from many restaurants and even groceries delivered right to their door.

And thanks to DoorDash’s most recent move, more consumers than ever will be able to take advantage of its convenient services. The company will now allow customers to use Electric Benefit Transfer (EBT) and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for grocery deliveries.

The new payment options, set to begin in July, are geared toward reducing food insecurity -- a problem that reportedly affects nearly a quarter of U.S. residents. According to DoorDash’s customer support site, the service is “available in limited areas,” and customers should look for SNAP/EBT options in the Payment section of their DoorDash app.

Other retailers, including ALDI, Albertsons, Safeway, and 7-Eleven, will also be launching SNAP-eligible payments at participating store locations.

“The rise of on-demand grocery delivery has had a transformational impact on food access. This is especially true for vulnerable populations, including seniors, people living in food deserts, and those facing disability or transportation barriers,” said Fuad Hannon, VP of New Verticals at DoorDash, in the company’s press release. “We’re proud to partner with these merchants to offer SNAP recipients access to quality groceries conveniently through our platform. Through the power of local delivery, enabling SNAP/EBT payments can make a profound impact on reducing food insecurity and connecting people to groceries and the essential items they need.”

DoorDash’s new payment options are similar to those at Instacart, which has been accepting government-assisted food payments since late-2020. Instacart also offers discounted monthly membership rates, which makes deliveries free. DoorDash is similarly offering DashPass memberships two months of free membership to new shoppers using SNAP or EBT benefits.