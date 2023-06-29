A Popular Weekender Bag That Can ‘Fit So Much’ Is Just $20 Before Amazon Prime Day

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Picture This: the 'World's Oldest Rodeo' returns! Yavapai County institutes countywide fire ban beginning today YCSO arrests man for allegedly stalking, terrorizing Bagdad minor New memorial at Prescott Valley’s Antelope Park dedicated to Sgt. Rick Lopez Yavapai County pays tribute to fallen law enforcement officers at Wednesday ceremony New downtown Prescott mural unveiled as tribute to Granite Mountain Hotshots PUSD violated Open Meeting Law but no action required: AG team writes AZGFD accepting entries for 17th Annual Arizona Wildlife Photo Contest Arizona Game and Fish Department to step up patrols for impaired boaters over holiday weekend Yavapai Silent Witness brings back CATCH 22 program

Subscribe Now
Thursday, June 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

A Popular Weekender Bag That Can ‘Fit So Much’ Is Just $20 Before Amazon Prime Day

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: June 29, 2023 9:30 a.m.

Everyone needs at least one weekender bag on hand because you never know when an adventure could arise. Whether you’re embarking on a short getaway or a long road trip, having the proper luggage makes all the difference when it comes to packing.

Although Amazon Prime Day 2023 is still a week away, there are countless deals already available even if you’re not a Prime member. Including the Felipe Varela Duffle Bag that’s marked down to just $20 ahead of the massive two-day sale. If you’ve been on the hunt for an affordable and spacious bag, consider this your lucky day.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Felipe Varela 65L Duffle Bag, $20 (was $29) at Amazon

Amazon

Get it!

Most weekender bags of this size and durability typically cost $50 if not more, so the fact that this one is on sale ahead of Prime Day for just $20 is a steal. It’s made of a waterproof fabric that’s resistant to wear and tear, but most importantly it offers up to 65-L of space.

With a generous main compartment plus additional pockets for organization, you can easily pack several days of clothes and other small essentials inside. There are also two side pockets and a separate shoe compartment for added convenience. It even comes with a matching toiletry bag that ensures all of your soaps and lotions are secure to prevent spills.

When you’re not using it for travel, it makes for a great gym bag, too. It has handles and an adjustable shoulder strap making it comfortable to carry. Plus, its multiple pockets allow you to separate your clean and dirty clothes after a workout.

This popular bag is backed by more than 2,500 five-star ratings and many claim it’s a “great value.”

“I fit SO much in this duffel bag,” an Amazon shopper said. “I was not expecting it to be as big as it is. I fit 10 days worth of clothes, a few pairs of shoes, and toiletries in this bag.”

If you’re looking forward to Prime Day, which takes place on July 11 and 12, we recommend signing up for a membership to ensure you have access to all of the best deals. While you wait for the 48-hour sale to begin, shop early deals like the Felipe Duffle Bag to beat the rush.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: