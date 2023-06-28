OFFERS
Wednesday, June 28
You Can Save $1,300 on This 65-inch Samsung OLED TV Ahead of July 4th

Jacob Krol
Originally Published: June 28, 2023 midnight

Samsung TVs are known for being visually immersive, with vibrant colors and crisp contrast points culminating in an excellent viewing experience for any content. OLED TVs kick things up further, offering an even more mesmerizing experience thanks to individual pixels.

Ahead of July 4th, you can save a jaw-dropping $1,300 on Samsung’s 65-inch S95B OLED TV. As the flagship OLED for 2022, the model delivers vivid colors and stark contrast points for incredible picture quality. Right now, you can get it for just $1,700, and we’d act fast, as other 2022 models have sold out entirely.

65-inch S95B OLED 4K TV, $1,700 (was $3,000) at Samsung

Samsung

Get It.

Since an OLED doesn’t require layers and filters in front of backlighting, Samsung’s S95B is an ultra-thin TV, which the brand calls “LaserSlim.” The TV is practically paper thin, aside from a thicker portion at the bottom, and the screen has minimal bezels all around. The hardware gets brushed to the side, and you can focus on the picture.

There are 8.3-million pixels backed into a Quantum Dot OLED or QD-OLED panel powering the visuals on this 65-inch screen, enabling the S95B to run cooler and brighter and retain its vibrancy for longer. Unlike a QLED or a Neo QLED, you can have a bright spot directly next to a spot of darkness without blooming or any leakage. The Samsung-made Neural Quantum Processor 4K AI will control those pixels and handle upscaling of content to ensure it looks sharp here. The S95B also supports audio-visual standards like HDR and Dolby Atmos.

You also get Samsung’s (SSNLF) smart interface, Tizen, out of the box, which gives you instant access to apps for streaming services like Netflix, Apple TV+, and Disney+, among others. There is even a Gaming Hub that lets you stream games via Amazon Luna or Xbox Game Pass.

The S95B can be wall-mounted with a standard VESA mount or placed on the included center stand. There are a bunch of ports--including four HDMI ports, two USB-As, and an optical slot--on the rear of the TV for easy connections.

Samsung’s 65-inch S95B OLED is available now at $1,300 off for just $1,699.99, including free shipping. You can even purchase a TV mounting package from Samsung when you order for a seamless installation.

This story originally appeared on Sports Illustrated.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

