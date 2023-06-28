OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Yavapai County institutes countywide fire ban beginning today YCSO arrests man for allegedly stalking, terrorizing Bagdad minor New memorial at Prescott Valley’s Antelope Park dedicated to Sgt. Rick Lopez Yavapai County pays tribute to fallen law enforcement officers at Wednesday ceremony New downtown Prescott mural unveiled as tribute to Granite Mountain Hotshots PUSD violated Open Meeting Law but no action required: AG team writes Photo: Rodeo returns! AZGFD accepting entries for 17th Annual Arizona Wildlife Photo Contest Arizona Game and Fish Department to step up patrols for impaired boaters over holiday weekend Yavapai Silent Witness brings back CATCH 22 program

Subscribe Now
Thursday, June 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Yavapai County institutes countywide fire ban beginning today

Yavapai County seal. (Courier file photo)

Yavapai County seal. (Courier file photo)

Originally Published: June 28, 2023 11:13 p.m.

On Tuesday, June 27, a news release from the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors stated that Chairman James Gregory signed the Interim Fire Prohibition Order, which prohibits the use of fireworks, and implements Stage I Fire Restrictions across all four fire zones in Yavapai County.

The effective date of the fire ban is at 8 a.m. Thursday, June 29.

The four zones - North, Central, East and South - in accordance with Ordinance 2020-2 are specifically defined areas within the unincorporated parts of the county, and include various cities, towns such as Prescott, Prescott Valley, Dewey-Humboldt, Mayer, Cordes Junction, Black Canyon City, Congress, North Wickenburg, Peeples Valley, Yarnell, Wilhoit, Cottonwood, Sedona, Camp Verde and unincorporated areas herein.

Prohibited activities will include the sale or use of fireworks; building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire except within a developed recreation site, or improved site; smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an outdoor area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials; and operating or using any equipment with an internal or external combustion engine without a spark arresting device properly installed, maintained and in effective working order, per the details provided in Ordinance 2020-2.

Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Chairman James Gregory said, “As a community, we must prioritize safety and do our part to prevent any accidents or mishaps that may result in a fire. The importance of these safety measures cannot be emphasized enough during these critical fire weather days.”

“Despite a wet winter delaying the onset of the fire season, the fire danger has remained high. Instituting a fire ban is a necessary precaution that we take very seriously, and this time of year is particularly critical,” Yavapai County Emergency Manager Ashley Ahlquist stated in the news release. “I have recommended to the board that we implement this measure to protect the lives of our community members, as well as our homes and natural resources. As a fellow resident of Yavapai County, I am thankful for everyone’s cooperation in this effort to keep us all safe.”

This fire ban will stay in effect until the risk has diminished and there is agency consensus that restrictions may be lifted.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: