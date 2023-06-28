Yavapai County institutes countywide fire ban beginning today

On Tuesday, June 27, a news release from the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors stated that Chairman James Gregory signed the Interim Fire Prohibition Order, which prohibits the use of fireworks, and implements Stage I Fire Restrictions across all four fire zones in Yavapai County.

The effective date of the fire ban is at 8 a.m. Thursday, June 29.

The four zones - North, Central, East and South - in accordance with Ordinance 2020-2 are specifically defined areas within the unincorporated parts of the county, and include various cities, towns such as Prescott, Prescott Valley, Dewey-Humboldt, Mayer, Cordes Junction, Black Canyon City, Congress, North Wickenburg, Peeples Valley, Yarnell, Wilhoit, Cottonwood, Sedona, Camp Verde and unincorporated areas herein.

Prohibited activities will include the sale or use of fireworks; building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire except within a developed recreation site, or improved site; smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an outdoor area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials; and operating or using any equipment with an internal or external combustion engine without a spark arresting device properly installed, maintained and in effective working order, per the details provided in Ordinance 2020-2.



Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Chairman James Gregory said, “As a community, we must prioritize safety and do our part to prevent any accidents or mishaps that may result in a fire. The importance of these safety measures cannot be emphasized enough during these critical fire weather days.”



“Despite a wet winter delaying the onset of the fire season, the fire danger has remained high. Instituting a fire ban is a necessary precaution that we take very seriously, and this time of year is particularly critical,” Yavapai County Emergency Manager Ashley Ahlquist stated in the news release. “I have recommended to the board that we implement this measure to protect the lives of our community members, as well as our homes and natural resources. As a fellow resident of Yavapai County, I am thankful for everyone’s cooperation in this effort to keep us all safe.”



This fire ban will stay in effect until the risk has diminished and there is agency consensus that restrictions may be lifted.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors.