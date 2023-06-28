Worship News: June 29, 2023

Editor’s Note — Please submit Worship News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Happenings and sermons at Prescott-area churches, congregations and places of worship, as of June 29, 2023:

- Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh Drive, Prescott Valley. Join us in worship at 10 a.m. Sundays. We are a small but warm congregation dedicated to the service of Jesus Christ, and we welcome all who come. Our food pantry is open 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays.

- Ahava B’Shem Yeshua Congregation 937 Ruth St., Prescott, Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Hillside Community Church, where both Jews and Gentiles come together to worship the God of Israel with liturgy, song and dance. Learn the Jewishness of Christianity. Evangelist Rabbi Jack Zimmerman will be presenting current situations in Israel.

- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, comeuntochrist.org Honoring Parents 3 of 4: Middle-aged persons are likely to think of the commandment to honor our fathers and our mothers in terms of caring for aged parents. President Ezra Taft Benson encouraged families “to give their elderly parents and grandparents the love, care and attention they deserve.”

- Beit Torah “Shabbat Chukat/ Balak” July 1. Beit Torah

(onetorah.org), discusses human and critter communication, investigation, truth, justice and humility. Zoom “Kabbalat Shabbat” 4 p.m. Friday. Free 5783 calendars! Free cotton masks! Contact for details, arrange consultations/discussions by phone, email, poste: 928-237-0390, 227-0582 [landline], ansheitorah@gmail.com. Safety first! Wear masks and vaccinate as needed!

- St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott. Conservative Christians! We are here for those seeking Biblical truth and scriptural knowledge. We’re St. Paul’s Anglican Church. Sundays, Holy Communion; 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Morning Prayer; and 4 p.m. Thursdays, Evensong. We welcome all, and are an engaging congregation. Come grow along with us!

- Alliance Bible Church, 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. ABC is where you belong! Sunday ministries for children! This Sunday, Pastor John’s message Is “America Bless God.” 9:30 a.m. Sunday service, Coffee fellowship following. Midweek fellowships and Bible studies. 928-776-1549 Livestream: abcprescott.com.

- St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott, 928-778-4499, welcomes all to worship, come and see, learn and listen to the Lords words and prayers. 5:30 p.m. Saturday; 8 and 10 a.m. Sunday. Adults and children of all ages welcomed. The food pantry is accepting donations 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m. to noon Fridays open for food pickup. Everyone welcome.

- Emmanuel Lutheran Church 7763 East Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley. Worship services are 9 and 11 a.m., with livestreaming at 9 a.m. Welcoming and affirming to all people. Grief group, 1 p.m., July 13, led by a Good Samaritan Center chaplain.

- Hillside Community Church of God 937 Ruth St., Prescott, across from the high school baseball fields. Welcome to the friendliest faith-based church in Prescott. 10 a.m. Sunday with children’s Sunday school. Come early, get to know your neighbors. You will love our little church. Pastor Donny Golden.

- Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 150 Fleury Street: “Being the Living Example of God’s Love to Others.” 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 30, a memorial Mass will be offered in observance of the 10th anniversary of the loss of the Granite Mountain Hotshots. Join us for this solemn observance. 928-445-3141.

- Willow Hills Church 928-445-5520. 8 and 9:30 a.m., traditional/blended worship; 11:15 a.m. contemporary. 9:30 a.m. Sunday school for children and teens and for adults during each worship hour. 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday night youth.

- Calvary Chapel of Prescott, 2313 E. Highway 69. Come join us 8:30 or 10:45 a.m. Sunday mornings as Pastor Raj teaches from the book of James and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday nights when we are studying Eschatology (End Times). Children’s/youth ministries 10:45 a.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday). Experience the Joy of the Lord! calvaryprescott.com.

- Mystical Spiritualist Church, 211 Grove Ave., Prescott. Spiritualism for the 21st century with healing, inspiration, meditation and messages at every service, 10 a.m. first and third Sundays. Please enter through the back door. For more info: MysticalSpiritualistChurch.org, facebook.com/MysticalSpiritualistChurch. Pastor John-Aaron.

- Quad City Christian Church, 501 Senator Highway, Prescott. Free cardio class to worship music! Join us at 9:30 a.m., Mondays in the Youth Building. Easy moves at your own pace — high energy or easy-does-it. After class, some stay for 15 minutes of HIIT. maryannwinslow1@gmail.com.

- Prescott Seventh-day Adventist Church 2980 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Three worship services each Saturday: 9 a.m. (English), 11 a.m. (English) and 11 a.m. (Spanish.) Adult Bible studies and programs for children and youth are at 10 a.m. Food pantry at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays. Website: prescottaz.adventistchurch.org. 928-778-0289.

- Mountaintop Christian Fellowship, 1519 W Gurley St., Prescott. Come join us for worship at 10 a.m. every Sunday morning. Wednesday evenings: 5:30 p.m. youth and 6 p.m. Adult Bible study. 6 p.m. Women’s Ministry Tuesdays; 6:15 a.m. Men’s Ministry, Wednesdays. On Facebook or mountaintopchristianfellowship.org.



- Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS) 928-778-9122. Sunday worship service begins at 9:30 a.m. Followed with our 4th of July celebration with a favorite 4th of July menu. Lunch begins at 11 a.m. 10 a.m. Tuesday, we have an adult Bible study, and at 9:30 a.m. on Fridays is our women’s Bible study.

- Veritas Church, 5880 N. Prairie Lane, Prescott Valley. We are a new non-denominational Bible-based church. Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Pastor Erich Sokoloski. For more information check out our website: veritaschurchaz.com.

- Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset, Prescott, 10 a.m. Sunday, July 2, message: Rev. Dr. C.W. Dawson Jr.: “Some Lessons for the Fight.” Join on Zoom here: Prescotuu.org. Coffee hour follows. Accessible and LGBTQIA+ welcoming.

- Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. Come 6 p.m. Friday, June 30, for soul-inspiring and musical Shabbat services led by Rabbi Dr. Susan Schanerman and Cantorial Soloist Jessica Dreifuss. Come hear our Shabbat band! 10 a.m. Saturday Torah study. Lunch Bunch Tanakh study, Hebrew, fresser meals and more! See brithshalom-az.org or call 928-708-0018.

- Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 945 Rancho Vista. 11 a.m., July 2: News from 2023 UU General Assembly. Dale and Glenna have just returned from General Assembly in Pittsburgh. They will share their experiences and update us on decisions and actions taken at General Assembly. — puuf.net.

- Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. Sunday Service times: 8 a.m. liturgical/traditional; 11 a.m. blended/contemporary, 9:30 a.m.; fellowship/adult Bible study; 9:30 a.m. Sunday School Pre-K through 8th grade. Please join us. Everyone welcome!

- Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave, Prescott. Start your week with worship and good food. Please join us at Watson Lake on July 9 and be lifted by praise, prayer and special music. Service begins at 10 a.m. at the Main Ramada - theme is “The Gift of Creation.” Bring a dish to share. All are welcome.

- Mountain Reformed Church Worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at The Event Spot in Prescott Valley (6520 E. 1st St). The message this week (July 2) will be “The Chain of Grace” based on Scripture: Matthew 10:40-42. Special music by Sunday Afternoon barbershop quartet. Come and worship with us! Website: mountainreformed.org.

- The Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott, is an inclusive spiritual community that honors all faiths, nurturing personal transformation. 10 a.m. Sunday meditation followed by 10:30 service featuring local musicians. 10:30 a.m. youth program. CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. Also online: facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

- Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St. In-person and “live” streaming worship services 5 p.m. Saturday; 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. 10th annual service “Honoring the Memory” of Granite Mountain Hotshots on Friday, June 30. “Prayer Time” at 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday on facebook.com/PrescottUMC. Arizona’s first Protestant church. Phone: 928-778-1950.

- Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road. Come join us to worship our Lord at 10:30 a.m. this Sunday with fellowship starting at 10 a.m. Pastor Corinne’s sermon: “Following In His Footsteps.” Livestream is available on YouTube at pccaz.org “Where we’re the friends you haven’t met… yet!”

- Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, 148 S. Marina St., Prescott. 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Bible-based teaching, faithful worship and warm community. This week, Pastor Matt teaches “Learning to Lament” from Lamentations. Sunday school classes offered for adults at 9 a.m. and kids at 10:30 a.m. Learn more at SolidRockPrescott.org.

- Saving Grace, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley, savinggracelutherancvaz.org. Call 928-910-1909. Sunday’s theme: “The Toughest Job You’ll Ever Love.” 10 a.m. Sunday Worship with Holy Communion; 11:30 a.m. “Closer Look;” 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays: Women’s Fellowship and Bible Study: “Promised Treasures, Finding Peace in God’s Presence.” 10 a.m., July 16 is our next contemporary/modern worship service.

- Chino Valley Community Church, 1969 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley. 9:15 a.m. Adult Sunday school; 9:45 coffee and donuts available. Sunday service at 10:15. Children’s nursery and Sunday school available Sunday mornings. Spanish service Sunday at 1 p.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m. We’ve been serving our community for 74 years.

- First Congregational Church, 216 East Gurley St., Prescott, invites all to join us for worship at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. We are an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ. Recorded worship services are available to view at fccprescott.org. Call 928-445-4555. The congregation has been in Prescott since 1880.

- Chino Valley United Methodist Church, All are welcome to the Chino Valley United Methodist Church worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 2. We welcome Rev. Dr. Elizabeth LeMaster as the new pastor effective July 1. The service livestreams on Facebook/CVUMC2 and chinovallyumc.org.

- American Lutheran Church 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, Sunday services: 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Traditional; 9 and 10:30 a.m.; Contemporary; 10:30 a.m. ALC Kids. 6 p.m. Wednesdays Youth Group at The Rock, 655 Talwatha Drive, Prescott.

- Prescott Church of the Nazarene. Website: prescottnazarene.com.

Join us at 9 and 10:30 a.m. for Sunday worship. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.

- Prescott Valley United Methodist Church 8944 E. Sommer Drive, is welcoming old and new members with open hearts, open minds and open doors. E-mail: prescottvalleyumc@gmail.com; call 928-772-6366. 10:15 a.m. services. We’d love to meet you, and will welcome you with open arms.

- The Jewish Community of Or Atid, Sacred Jewish Living: We have Shabbat and holiday services, religious school, opportunities for study and a loving Jewish community. Shabbat services are first, second and third Fridays of the month. Contact Rabbi Kozlow 928-220-5020 for further information.

- Baha’is of the Quad Cities, welcome all with love to any of the activities listed here: azbahais.org. Enjoy virtues classes for children and youth, interfaith devotionals and prayer gatherings. “Ye are the fruits of one tree and the leaves of one branch.” Baha’u’llah ~ For more information, Please call 623-204-2186.

- Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott – 10 a.m. Sunday services and Sunday school. 1 p.m. Wednesday services. The reading room is open from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, and from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays. All are welcome.

- Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

- Firm Foundation Bible Church. Join us Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Check out our website at FirmFoundationPV.org for information on our many mid-week activities. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road, Prescott Valley.

- Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

- St. George Orthodox Church. Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30 a.m. prescottorthodox.com.

- St. Luke Christian Center, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher, 480-606-8609. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music.

- The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma, Prescott, has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and worship services at 11a.m. Come just as you are; everyone is welcome.

- Yahshua Mayim Chayim Ministry (YMCM) is the Sacred Name, Hebraic Roots, Torah Observant Congregation in Northern Arizona proclaiming Biblical truth, as it was taught by Yahshua and His disciples. YMCM obeys and teaches the Commandments of Yahweh and Yahshua Ha Mashiach. Pastor Jun Francke, 928-277-7215. Website: ymcm.org/contact-us.