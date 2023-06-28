What Is High-Frequency Trading? Definition & How It Works

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Arizona pauses $15M for rodeo after residents file lawsuit Fire restrictions to go into effect as area continues to remain dry Hobbs wants lawmakers to adopt new laws to ensure EV drivers pay fair share Host a block party for National Night Out to fight crime on Aug. 1 Prescott Valley Police K9s, Arizona Law Enforcement K9 Association to host free demo Prescott Police warns of new over-the-phone scam to coax personal, sensitive info Photo: Bald eagle takes flight from tree branch at Goldwater Lake Highway 89 through Granite Dells eyed for widening from 2 to 4 lanes Photo: Successful cemetery cleanup Arizona gets $1 billion for broadband, part of $43 billion federal program

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, June 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

What Is High-Frequency Trading? Definition & How It Works

Dominic Diongson
Originally Published: June 28, 2023 11:15 a.m.

High-frequency trading accounts for more than half of trading in major U.S. financial markets.

Canva

What Is High-Frequency Trading?

High-frequency trading (HFT) is a strategy that uses computers to conduct trades at very high speeds, taking advantage of price disparities over very short periods of time in financial markets with electronic trading. Large amounts of securities can be bought and sold almost instantaneously via HFT. A $2 million automated trade at the start of stock market trading, for example, can take place in a fraction of a second.

How Does High-Frequency Trading Work?

A computer program can be automated or algorithms can be used to make trades based on short-term price fluctuations at a very high speed. A hedge fund, for example, would instruct its computers to make trades as the stock market opens, placing millions of dollars in buy or sell transactions before other market participants are able to do so. Later in the day, it may sell or buy those same securities at small price differentials to make a profit. In another example, an algorithm might seek out price differences on shares of a publicly traded company on different exchanges—buying stock at a cheaper price on one exchange then selling the stock at a higher price on another.

Hedge funds with high-frequency trading capabilities have an edge over traditional money-management firms that instruct their traders to conduct buy-and-sell orders in the open market in real time. A hedge fund, for example, could instruct its engineers to write a computer program to buy or sell a basket of stocks that move below or above their 20-day moving averages or relative strength index.

A Brief History of High-Frequency Trading

The Nasdaq Stock Market started operations in 1971 and was the world's first electronic stock market, but it wouldn’t be until decades later that money management firms would attempt to capitalize on high-speed trading, leading the Securities and Exchange Commission to implement new regulations to help modernize financial markets.

Advances in computers, technology, and algorithms have made high-frequency trading a dominant force in trading. The SEC estimates that high-frequency trading in U.S. equity markets makes up about 55% of trading by volume. HFT also accounts for the majority of trading in commodities and futures markets.

Which Hedge Funds Use High-Frequency Trading?

Some of the biggest hedge funds in the U.S. that manage tens of billions of dollars actively engage in high-frequency trading, including Renaissance Technologies, Two Sigma, Citadel, and Susquehanna International Group. These hedge funds typically use a quantitative analysis approach to investing. In other words, they base their investment strategy on stock prices and related data.

What Are the Advantages of High-Frequency Trading?

High-frequency trading is supposed to make markets efficient by smoothing out prices, reducing the spread between bids and offers on securities. HFT also helps provide liquidity to the market by increasing trading volume.

What Are the Disadvantages of High-Frequency Trading?

High-frequency trading can also go wrong, leading to volatility in a market and causing investors to lose millions of dollars. On May 6, 2010, an erroneous sell order by a mutual fund sparked selling by hedge funds via high-frequency trading, and that sudden burst of selling activity sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunging by 9%. The event was known as the flash crash.

On August 1, 2012, Knight Capital Americas installed incorrect computer coding on its automated routing system for equity orders, which led to millions of orders and several billions of dollars’ worth of unwanted positions. The securities broker-dealer lost more than $460 million and was fined $12 million by the SEC.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: