Rebel's Edge -Analyzing Market News- NVDA, JOBY, PINS, and Shohei Ohtani

Join Jon and Pete Najarian on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including Nvidia facing increased restrictions on AI chip exports to China, Joby Aviation beginning flight tests on their EV airplane, drone maker AeroVironment reporting a strong finish to fiscal 2023, and speculation that Pinterest's big Amazon partnership could lead to a turnaround. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Jon and Pete share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about Shohei Ohtani's legendary abilities, and which NFL teams are looking to sign Hopkins and Cook. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.

