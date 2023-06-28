Obituary: Karen Wagley

Karen Wagley, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away at her home on June 23, 2023. She is survived by her beloved partner, Patrick Wilcox, as well as her brother Joseph, sister-in-law Rosemary, niece Kristen Dollason, and nephews Eric Wagley and Andrew Wagley.

Karen was born in 1944 in Lancaster, PA. As a child in a military family, she lived in Okinawa, Germany, and Austria. She graduated from Edgewood High School, Edgewood, NJ in 1962, and received a B.A. from Lebanon Valley College in 1966.

Karen had a lengthy career in federal government service in Washington, DC with the Forest Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture, where she received numerous awards. Karen had many passions and hobbies. She was an expert in antiques and collectibles, as well as an accomplished artist. She held the master gardener’s certificate from University of Arizona Cooperative Extension. She loved foreign travel and visited several countries in Europe and Latin America.

Karen and her life partner Patrick founded and managed Prescott Ballroom. They were expert ballroom dancers who won numerous competitions in the U.S. and abroad. Karen raised Scottish terriers and contributed to many charities as well as animal welfare organizations.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please make any contribution in memory of Karen Wagley to yeiworks.com or YEI Works, 436 N. Washington Ave., Prescott, AZ 86301.