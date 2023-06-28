Forget Disney: New DeSantis-Supported Law Angers Truckers and AOC

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has shown that he's not worried about the consequences his policies have for the people of his state.

You can call that having convictions and you could view it as not being politically pragmatic, but however you view it, his actions directly affect the people he governs.

DeSantis's so-called war on woke with Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report -- which arose when the company took a public stand against his Don't Say Gay legislation -- has already led Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger to cancel a $1 billion headquarters project in Florida.

Iger has also threatened to pull some of the $17 billion Disney plans to spend at Florida's Disney World over the governor's treatment of his company.

It's difficult to judge whether the DeSantis-Disney battle has hurt attendance at Disney World, but the NAACP, the Human Rights Campaign -- the country’s largest LGBTQ+ organization -- and other groups have issued warnings about traveling to Florida.

"Florida is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color, and LGBTQ+ individuals. Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by, African Americans and other communities of color," the NAACP posted on its website.

Those warnings may have hurt Disney World, and some conservatives may have also opted against a Disney vacation in support of DeSantis. No matter the reason, it's important to note that fewer visitors to Disney World have a ripple effect across central Florida.

Tourists spend money and that doesn't help only Disney; it helps countless other businesses in Florida.

Now, the governor has supported another new piece of legislation that could have a negative financial impact on his state.

Disney CEO Bob Iger has threatened to pull spending from the state. Image source: Shutterstock

DeSantis's New Law Targets Immigrants

DeSantis, a candidate for the Republican nomination for president, has made illegal immigration a key plank in his platform. Now, he is supporting a new law that affects truck drivers who were not born in the U.S.

"In Florida, the new law no longer permits reliance on out-of-state driver licenses. If another state issued an ID or license to an individual who was unable to prove lawful presence at the time of issuance, that person would be prohibited from operating a motor vehicle in Florida," the Bradenton Herald reported.

The law, which requires businesses with 25 or more employees to use a federal database to check workers’ documentation, also includes potential felony charges for transporting people without permanent legal status into the state.

That has led to calls for truckers to boycott Florida and suspend all deliveries to the state on July 1.

A Widespread Boycott Seems Unlikely

While it's easy to find videos and posts all across social media calling for a boycott, such an effort is unlikely to develop. That's not because many truckers don't support the idea, but in practice many don't control where they go, and refusing assignments could put their jobs in jeopardy.

The bigger business issue for Florida isn't the possibility of a one-day boycott. It's more the broader issue of whether some companies will follow Disney and choose to spend less money in the state.

That could happen as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez -- the high-profile far-left New York Democrat -- has spoken out against DeSantis's immigration-related law in favor of the truck drivers.

"Anti-immigrant policies reap what they sow. DeSantis’s Florida is about to find that out. The U.S. has such deep needs right now, particularly in labor. Yet policymakers (of ALL stripes) take our immigrant communities for granted," she said.