Fed Chair Powell Repeats Need For Higher Rates To Fight Inflation, Won't Rule Out Consecutive Hikes
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell double-down on the need for more rate hikes in order to bring inflation back to the central bank's preferred target, telling a panel in Portugal that tight labor markets continue to add to consumer price pressures in the world's biggest economy.
Speaking as part of a discussion on monetary policy at the European Central Bank's annual retreat in the costal Portuguese city of Sintra, Powell said that a "strong majority' of his colleagues see the need for "two or more" rate hikes between now and the end of the year, adding that the labor market continues to pull the U.S. economy into solid growth.
Powell, who joked that the Fed's June decision to hold rates steady at between 5% and 5.25% earlier this month in Washington was neither a pause or a skip but rather a "decision to maintain the Fed Funds rate at its current level for this meeting", said that while the central bank has "come a long way" on rate hikes, but said that policy rates haven't been restrictive for too long.
"Quite a strong majority (of Powell's Open Markets Committee colleagues) wanted two or more rate hikes and the reason for that is that was, if you look at the data over the last quarter, there was stronger-than-expected growth, a tighter-than-expected labor market and higher-than-expected inflation," Powell added. "That tells us that while policy rates are restrictive, they may not be restrictive enough."
""We've got a very strong labor market where jobs are being created with solid wage gains and that's driving real incomes, which is driving spending and in turn more demand," Powell said. "We have only made a decision about the June meeting, but I wouldn't take moving at consecutive meetings off the table at all."
- Stock Futures Mixed, Powell Speaks, Nvidia Slides, Bank Stress Tests, Micron Earnings - 5 Things To Know
U.S. stocks moved lower in the wake of Powell's remarks, with the S&P 500 falling 12 points in the opening hour of trading and the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 140 points.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields were marked 1 basis point higher at 3.739% while 2-year notes gained 2 basis points to 4.755%.
The U.S. dollar index, meanwhile, was marked 0.39% higher at 102.881 against a basket of six global currency peers.
Earlier this month, the Fed kept the federal-funds rate on hold at between 5% to 5.25%, snapping a streak of 10 consecutive increases that lifted the benchmark to the highest since 2007. But the Fed lifted the upper-end of its near-term rate forecast, suggesting the central bank still feels tighter financial conditions were needed to combat the current elevated inflation.
In the Fed's summary of economic projections, also known as the dot plots, which indicates the prospective forecasts of voting and nonvoting members of the Federal Open Market Committee, the median view of the federal-funds rate by year's end was marked 0.5 point higher, at 5.6%, compared with the March release.
That suggests the potential for at least two more rate hikes between now and December, the Fed's last policy meeting of the year, although Powell would not confirm whether a decision for the July meeting had been made.
CME Group's FedWatch now suggests an 81.8% chance that the Fed will lift rates by 25 basis points (0.25 percentage point), to between 5.25% and 5.5% at its next policy meeting in July, although bets on a follow-on hike in September are only pegged at around 18%.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Former SNL Star Fires Back On Garth Brooks' Bud Light Stance
- DeSantis Takes a New Shot at Disney (Beyond Disney World)
- Tests show bear that mauled man to death was in good health, not rabid
- Suspect arrested after attempted armed robbery in Prescott
- Delta Flight Canceled After Pilot's Arrest Ahead of Scheduled Takeoff
- A Walgreens Pharmacist Denied Customer's Essential Medication for Contentious Reason
- Need2Know: Bosa Donuts opens in Prescott Valley; Art Hive collective now open on Cortez Street; Clarion Pointe cuts ribbon on Prescott Valley hotel
- Popular Las Vegas Strip Attraction Gets a Stay of Execution
- Obituary: Suzanne R. Charles
- Prescott’s annual fireworks, celebration scheduled at Watson Lake Saturday, July 1
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- Former SNL Star Fires Back On Garth Brooks' Bud Light Stance
- UPDATE: ADOT shows Highway 89 open, but now brush fire north of Drake
- DeSantis Takes a New Shot at Disney (Beyond Disney World)
- Bear kills man near Groom Creek, Prescott: YCSO reports
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- Two high-profile Prescott intersections get green light for new traffic signals
- Master plan for home of ‘World’s Oldest Rodeo’ to benefit Prescott, Arizona
- Obituary: Brianna Jo Borgen
- Bear sighted in Prescott Valley, town reports
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: