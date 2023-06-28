OFFERS
Apple Makes a Big New Move With Elon Musk's Twitter

Ian Krietzberg
Originally Published: June 28, 2023 2:45 p.m.

Since Elon Musk bought Twitter last year, he has been devoted to two things: freedom of speech and expansion. He's talked about both ad nauseum, and throughout his tenure as the CEO and owner of the platform, Twitter has rolled out a host of updates.

Notably, Musk seems intent on competing with such longer-form social platforms as YouTube, recently allowing users to upload videos up to two hours in length. In tandem with these longer video allowances has come the launch of several shows exclusive to Twitter, namely ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson with his show "Tucker on Twitter."

DON'T MISS: Tucker Carlson's Twitter Ratings Seem Like Good News -- But There's One Major Catch

With its eye on promotion, Apple TV+ seems to be embracing Musk's changes.

With just a few days until the finale of "Silo," a science-fiction show on Apple TV+, the platform shared the full first episode via its official Twitter account. The post has been seen more than 37 million times, with Musk himself re-tweeting it, calling it a "great move by Apple! Note, you can Airplay from your iPhone to TV to watch on a big screen."

Twitter users applauded the move, with MrBeast -- a popular YouTuber -- calling the decision a "smart move. I never would have heard of this show and now I'm watching episode one and invested," he said.

More Trending Social Media News:

AppleTV+, the service behind the smash hit "Ted Lasso," remains a smaller service compared to its competitors. The platform is estimated to have around 25 million subscribers, compared to Netflix's 250 million and HBO's approximate total of 96 million.

(AAPL) - Get Free Report stock hit a 52-week high June 28 of $188.63 per share as the company inches closer to a $3 trillion market cap.

Get exclusive access to portfolio managers and their proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now.

