Amazon's Brand New Echo Buds Have Never Been Cheaper at $35

Amazon released a ton of new gadgets in 2023. Most recently, it was the all-new Echo Buds, an affordable pair of true wireless earbuds for just $50 that offer the necessities without compromising good sound.

Now, just a few weeks after launch and shortly before Amazon Prime Day 2023, you can score them for the lowest price ever. Echo Buds are just $35 for Prime members in both black and white. If you aren’t a Prime member yet, you can score a 30-day free trial here.

At just $35, this beats the pre-order sale that brought the price to $40 and is cheaper than nearly every other pair of true wireless earbuds sold on Amazon. You also have the chance to bundle the Echo Buds with a four-month trial to Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report Music Unlimited. Either route, you’ll get a stellar deal that is music to anyone’s ears.

All-New Echo Buds, $35 (was $50) at Amazon

Unlike the more expensive Echo Buds 2nd Gen--and yes, the naming convention here is a bit confusing—these don’t offer active noise cancellation or a transparency mode. Rather, All-New Echo Buds strive to get the basics right and offer a pretty unbeatable value.

To ensure vibrant playback with crisp notes for all genres, Amazon designed a custom 12-millimeter driver for each earbud that delivers a balanced experience. You can even use an equalizer to adjust the mix within the Alexa app, available for iOS or Android. For instance, you can up the bass when spinning Mr. Brightside by The Killers. Same for when you’re rocking out to Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo or Ghosts by Bruce Springsteen.

Like AirPods second-generation and several other earbuds, Echo Buds just rest in your ear and hang out with a longer stem. It’s a cozy fit that should fit a number of ears, and they don’t fully seal you off from the world around you. The design is also fully sweat-resistant, so you can wear these while hitting the gym.

Surprisingly, for a pair of earbuds this affordable, the Echo Buds support multipoint Bluetooth 5.2, which lets you simultaneously connect to multiple devices. On a full charge, Echo Buds deliver about five hours of playback, though this can vary depending on volume levels. As with most true wireless earbuds, the carrying case doubles as a charger and, with recharges, you can get 20 hours of playback. Even neater, a quick 15-minute charge in the case delivers two hours of listening time.

Last but not least, you have microphones built-in for voice requests from the assistant on your connected device (ie: Siri or Google Assistant), but you can also set up Alexa in your ears from the companion app.

If you’re looking for a pair of basic true wireless earbuds, you likely cannot go wrong with Amazon’s Echo Buds — especially while they’re on sale for just $35.

