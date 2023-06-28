A Mopping Robot Vacuum That ‘Shocks’ Reviewers Is 75% Off Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

One of the biggest sales events of the year has officially been announced and Amazon Prime Day 2023 starts on July 11 and ends July 12. Prime members will have 48 hours to shop incredible deals with massive markdowns that are so good, you might think they’re too good to be true. Although the parade of deals requires a membership, some items are already on sale ahead of Prime Day and are open to everyone.

Since it’s not around a big holiday, Amazon Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to treat yourself to things you need, but don’t want to spend a ton of money on. Especially cleaning gadgets and electronics. The Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo should definitely be on your radar if you’ve been in the market for a new vacuum. It’s currently on sale ahead of the big two-day shopping event for just $165 — a whopping 75% off. This small yet mighty machine does it all and the best part is it requires minimal effort.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, $165 (was $674) at Amazon

To reap the benefits of this robot vacuum, all you have to do is download the Tuya Smart App to your Android or iOS device. This is where you can schedule cleanings, adjust settings, and control the machine’s direction even while you’re not home. That means you can come home to a clean house without having to lift a finger, but it also comes with a remote control for added convenience. It’s also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant that allows the vacuum to be voice controlled.

This robot vacuum runs for up to 100 minutes and automatically returns to its charging station when the battery is low. It offers four cleaning modes for large and small areas, and is ideal for hard surfaces or low-pile carpets. It easily picks up everything including hair, dust, and small debris with a durable motor that offers ample suction power. Then, the mop function wipes away stains and spills to make your floors sparkle like they’re brand new.

“It is fully worth the price and works as if it was more expensive,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “I am shocked at how much pet hair, dirt, dust, and crumbs this little vacuum sucks up in one outing.”

The vacuum’s full set of sensors prevents it from falling down stairs or getting stuck between obstacles, but has a slim design that maneuvers under furniture. It cleans hard-to-reach areas that might not be accessible with an ordinary vacuum or mop.

Given that this two-in-one machine is on sale for just $165 with double discounts, it might be one of the best early Prime Day deals available. We suggest adding it to your cart now before the big rush.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.