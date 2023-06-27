OFFERS
Tuesday, June 27
Wheel Of Fortune Officially Decides on Pat Sajak's Replacement

Rob Lenihan
Originally Published: June 27, 2023 6:25 p.m.

Seacrest in!

Ryan Seacrest will be named the next host of “Wheel of Fortune,” succeeding the longtime host Pat Sajak in 2024.

Seacrest, who coined the phrase "Seacrest out," confirmed news reports in a June 27 Instagram post.

Sajak recently announced he would step down from the popular game show he has hosted since 1981. He will continue a partnership with the program as a consultant for producer Sony Pictures Television.

Vanna White, Sajak’s longtime “Wheel of Fortune” co-host, is under contract for another year, and is in negotiations to continue with the show, the New York Times reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

"I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," Seacrest said on Instagram.

'Can't Wait to Continue the Tradition'

"I can say along with the rest of America that has been a privilege and a pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them," he said.

Seacrest left “Live,” the morning show that he hosted with Kelly Ripa, this year after a six-year run as co-host. He continues to host Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report network ABC’s “American Idol,” which garnered an audience of more than six million this past television season.

"Many people probably don't know this but one of my first jobs is hosting a little game show called Click for Merv Griffin 25 years ago but this is truly a full circle moment for me and I'm grateful for Sony for the opportunity," Seacrest said. "I can't wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White."

At its height in the 1980s, “Wheel of Fortune” had a nightly audience of more than 40 million viewers.

In the most recent television season, “Wheel of Fortune” averaged 8.6 million viewers a night, just behind the 9.1 million that watched “Jeopardy!,” the Times said, citing Nielsen. Those audiences are nearly as big as anything on prime-time TV, aside from football games.

"That is big news... Kudos and congrats," one tweet read. "Hope you have a lot of fun hosting the show and making memories with people!"

"IMO, He’s spread out too thin," another person tweeted. "Host of WoF should be a full time dedicated job."

“Wheel of Fortune” began in 1975 with host Chuck Woolery. Sajak, a former Los Angeles weatherman, began hosting the daytime edition in 1981. He took over the nighttime duties in 1983.

