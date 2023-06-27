Tesla Is Partnering Up With Yet Another Legacy Automaker
A little more than a month ago, Ford announced a new partnership with Tesla that would bring Ford customers access to Tesla's expansive network of Superchargers across North America. Less than two weeks later, General Motors made a similar announcement.
Rivian, another EV maker, followed suit June 20. And now Volvo has now become the latest automaker in this steadily lengthening list to ink a deal with Elon Musk's EV company.
DON'T MISS: GM CEO Says New Deal Saved the Company $400 Million
The partnership will grant (VOLAF) customers access to Tesla's 12,000 charging points in addition to the thousands of existing chargers the brand already has access to. Volvo, the first European carmaker to sign such an agreement with (TSLA) - Get Free Report, also said, beginning in 2025, its cars will come equipped with Tesla's North American Charging Standard port.
“As part of our journey to becoming fully electric by 2030, we want to make life with an electric car as easy as possible,” Volvo's CEO, Jim Rowan, said in a statement. “One major inhibitor to more people making the shift to electric driving – a key step in making transportation more sustainable – is access to easy and convenient charging infrastructure. With this agreement, we’re taking a major step to remove this threshold for Volvo drivers in the United States, Canada and Mexico.”
More Tesla:
- Why Tesla Stock Is Going Through the Roof -- And Where It Could Go Next
- Elon Musk's Latest Tesla Announcement Could Shake Up the Entire EV Industry
- Elon Musk Has a 'Purity' Around Motivation For Game-Changing EV Deal
Volvo drivers will be able to find charging spots through the Volvo Cars app; the company said that its customers can expect to be able to use Tesla's Supercharger network with an adapter starting in the first half of 2024.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- Former SNL Star Fires Back On Garth Brooks' Bud Light Stance
- UPDATE: ADOT shows Highway 89 open, but now brush fire north of Drake
- DeSantis Takes a New Shot at Disney (Beyond Disney World)
- Bear kills man near Groom Creek, Prescott: YCSO reports
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- Two high-profile Prescott intersections get green light for new traffic signals
- Master plan for home of ‘World’s Oldest Rodeo’ to benefit Prescott, Arizona
- Obituary: Brianna Jo Borgen
- Bear sighted in Prescott Valley, town reports
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: