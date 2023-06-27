Tesla Is Partnering Up With Yet Another Legacy Automaker

A little more than a month ago, Ford announced a new partnership with Tesla that would bring Ford customers access to Tesla's expansive network of Superchargers across North America. Less than two weeks later, General Motors made a similar announcement.

Rivian, another EV maker, followed suit June 20. And now Volvo has now become the latest automaker in this steadily lengthening list to ink a deal with Elon Musk's EV company.

The partnership will grant (VOLAF) customers access to Tesla's 12,000 charging points in addition to the thousands of existing chargers the brand already has access to. Volvo, the first European carmaker to sign such an agreement with (TSLA) - Get Free Report, also said, beginning in 2025, its cars will come equipped with Tesla's North American Charging Standard port.

“As part of our journey to becoming fully electric by 2030, we want to make life with an electric car as easy as possible,” Volvo's CEO, Jim Rowan, said in a statement. “One major inhibitor to more people making the shift to electric driving – a key step in making transportation more sustainable – is access to easy and convenient charging infrastructure. With this agreement, we’re taking a major step to remove this threshold for Volvo drivers in the United States, Canada and Mexico.”

Volvo drivers will be able to find charging spots through the Volvo Cars app; the company said that its customers can expect to be able to use Tesla's Supercharger network with an adapter starting in the first half of 2024.

