Super Micro Computer Has Surged on AI Hopes. Should You Buy the Dip?

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Arizona gets $1 billion for broadband, part of $43 billion federal program Camp Not-A-Wheeze offers youth with asthma a normal camp experience while educating them on how to manage their chronic disease Chino Valley Police show off new Highway 89 building John McCafferty enjoys conquering peaks; has topped 267 so far Need for long-term water plan, future of Big Chino Water Ranch among top issues at CWAG candidate forum Trio of Republican senators bringing Hobbs’ nominations to a standstill CAFMA knocks down small wildland fire in Prescott Valley PVPD warns against leaving pets in hot vehicles CAFMA extinguishes fire inside Prescott Valley triplex apartment Prescott Council candidates emphasize need to protect Prescott Regional Airport in AVO discussion

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, June 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Super Micro Computer Has Surged on AI Hopes. Should You Buy the Dip?

Bret Kenwell
Originally Published: June 27, 2023 5:23 p.m.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) - Get Free Report has been surging in 2023 as hopes for its success in artificial intelligence drive it higher.

Many semiconductor and technology stocks have enjoyed an AI-related surge this year, but Super Micro Computer has nearly been in a league of its own.

Its shares are up by more than a factor of five over the past 12 months.
At one point in 2023 they'd more than tripled from year's end.

Currently, Super Micro Computer stock is up about 175% on the year, after the stock fell in two straight weeks. Amid the dip, the shares have suffered a peak-to-trough decline of almost 18%.

Super Micro Computer still garners a market cap of almost $12 billion.

Don't Miss: Microsoft Keeping Monthly Streak Alive? Check the Chart

The stock is holding up better than some other high-flying stocks, like C3.ai (AI) - Get Free Report, but not as well as others, like Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Free Report. Now the stock is trying to rebound off this week’s low.

Let’s take a look at one of the less-discussed stocks in the AI space.

Trading Super Micro Computer Stock

Daily chart of Super Micro Computer stock.

Chart courtesy of TrendSpider.com

Given the size of SMCI's rally — up 175% year to date and roughly 190% from the late-April low to the recent high — the volatility is relatively mild.

Buyers continue to materialize in the $215 to $220 area, but the stock is below the 10-day and 21-day moving averages.

That doesn’t doom Super Micro Computer, but it does suggest the short-term uptrend has run its course and the stock is set for some consolidation.

Don't Miss: Alphabet Has Helped Drive the Nasdaq; Here's Where to Buy the Dip

If that consolidation manifests in the form of sideways chop, the bulls should focus on Super Micro Computer eventually regaining its short-term moving averages and rotating over a prior week’s high as a start.

If that consolidation comes in the form of a correction, two major areas on the downside should be watched.

The first comes into play around the $192.50 area, which is the low following the stock’s big gap-up on May 25 when Nvidia reported earnings. That’s also about where the 10-week moving average comes into play.

The second area is around $175. This area isn’t as clean as some setups because just above it is the 50% retracement near $181 and just below it is the gap-fill level near $168. In between that range is the 50-day moving average.

In other words, this area is legitimate, but the range is a bit wider (from roughly $168 to $181).

The bottom line: Bulls looking for a correction could see support materialize in two different zones. To get there, though, we’ll need to see Super Micro Computer shares break below $215.

Sign up for Real Money Pro to learn the ins and outs of the trading floor from Doug Kass’s Daily Diary.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: