Super Micro Computer Has Surged on AI Hopes. Should You Buy the Dip?

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) - Get Free Report has been surging in 2023 as hopes for its success in artificial intelligence drive it higher.

Many semiconductor and technology stocks have enjoyed an AI-related surge this year, but Super Micro Computer has nearly been in a league of its own.

Its shares are up by more than a factor of five over the past 12 months.

At one point in 2023 they'd more than tripled from year's end.

Currently, Super Micro Computer stock is up about 175% on the year, after the stock fell in two straight weeks. Amid the dip, the shares have suffered a peak-to-trough decline of almost 18%.

Super Micro Computer still garners a market cap of almost $12 billion.

The stock is holding up better than some other high-flying stocks, like C3.ai (AI) - Get Free Report, but not as well as others, like Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Free Report. Now the stock is trying to rebound off this week’s low.

Let’s take a look at one of the less-discussed stocks in the AI space.

Trading Super Micro Computer Stock

Daily chart of Super Micro Computer stock. Chart courtesy of TrendSpider.com

Given the size of SMCI's rally — up 175% year to date and roughly 190% from the late-April low to the recent high — the volatility is relatively mild.

Buyers continue to materialize in the $215 to $220 area, but the stock is below the 10-day and 21-day moving averages.

That doesn’t doom Super Micro Computer, but it does suggest the short-term uptrend has run its course and the stock is set for some consolidation.

If that consolidation manifests in the form of sideways chop, the bulls should focus on Super Micro Computer eventually regaining its short-term moving averages and rotating over a prior week’s high as a start.

If that consolidation comes in the form of a correction, two major areas on the downside should be watched.

The first comes into play around the $192.50 area, which is the low following the stock’s big gap-up on May 25 when Nvidia reported earnings. That’s also about where the 10-week moving average comes into play.

The second area is around $175. This area isn’t as clean as some setups because just above it is the 50% retracement near $181 and just below it is the gap-fill level near $168. In between that range is the 50-day moving average.

In other words, this area is legitimate, but the range is a bit wider (from roughly $168 to $181).

The bottom line: Bulls looking for a correction could see support materialize in two different zones. To get there, though, we’ll need to see Super Micro Computer shares break below $215.

