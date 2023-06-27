OFFERS
Strange Brew: This Beverage Giant Is Merging Ketchup and Cola For July 4th Fireworks

Brian O'Connell
Originally Published: June 27, 2023 8:04 p.m.

Here’s hoping someone loves you the way PepsiCo loves its own benchmark carbonated beverage - and hot dogs, too.

The food and beverage giant is leveraging the July Fourth holiday to demonstrate that devotion with a new food and drink combo that literally merges two summer favorites – Pepsi and ketchup.

DON’T MISS: The Market Has a Taste for PepsiCo.

In a novel rollout, Pepsi is partnering with The Culinary Institute of America to create the Pepsi Colachup, the “world’s first Pepsi-infused condiment”, according to the company’s website.

In a word, Pepsi Colachup, “gives fans the chance to add even more of the iconic sweet, citrusy taste of a crisp, refreshing Pepsi-Cola directly onto their hot dog,” the company stated. The blended topping merges the commercially popular Pepsi taste with a tangy ketchup flavor twist, developed by the Culinary Institute's consulting kitchen laboratory.

The Colachup is being limited to a handful of US major league baseball stadiums on July 4, and in limited seating sections at those ballparks.

Here’s the list:

  • Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ; Section 130/131 - home of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
  • Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY; Pepsi Lounge (Pepsi Lounge Ticket Required) – home of the New York Yankees.
  • Target Field, Minneapolis, MN; Section 113 – home of the Minnesota Twins.
  • Comerica Park, Detroit, MI; Section 139 – home of the Detroit Tigers.

More Retail:

There’s no word from the company on whether Colachup will have a longer shelf life, but Pepsi seems to like how the product has turned out.

“We invented Pepsi Colachup to reinforce just how well hot dogs and Pepsi go together – an unapologetically mouthwatering creation that seamlessly merges a condiment with the ultimate hot dog pairing beverage, delivering a unified taste experience,” said Pepsi TM Senior Director Jenny Danzi.

As a bonus, Pepsi says a free beverage is on the house if you can’t make it to the ballpark on the holiday weekend.

“All weekend long through July 4, consumers who purchase a hot dog (or dogs) with a Pepsi at any food service or retail location can get the Pepsi comped by texting "FREEPEPSI" to 81234 and uploading the receipt that clearly shows a hot dog and a Pepsi purchase to get reimbursed the cost of a 20oz Pepsi product,” the company said in a statement.

Payment for the free Pepsi is limited to PayPal, Venmo, or Digital Retailer Gift Card, Pepsi added.

