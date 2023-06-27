Strange Brew: This Beverage Giant Is Merging Ketchup and Cola For July 4th Fireworks
Here’s hoping someone loves you the way PepsiCo loves its own benchmark carbonated beverage - and hot dogs, too.
The food and beverage giant is leveraging the July Fourth holiday to demonstrate that devotion with a new food and drink combo that literally merges two summer favorites – Pepsi and ketchup.
DON’T MISS: The Market Has a Taste for PepsiCo.
In a novel rollout, Pepsi is partnering with The Culinary Institute of America to create the Pepsi Colachup, the “world’s first Pepsi-infused condiment”, according to the company’s website.
In a word, Pepsi Colachup, “gives fans the chance to add even more of the iconic sweet, citrusy taste of a crisp, refreshing Pepsi-Cola directly onto their hot dog,” the company stated. The blended topping merges the commercially popular Pepsi taste with a tangy ketchup flavor twist, developed by the Culinary Institute's consulting kitchen laboratory.
The Colachup is being limited to a handful of US major league baseball stadiums on July 4, and in limited seating sections at those ballparks.
Here’s the list:
- Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ; Section 130/131 - home of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY; Pepsi Lounge (Pepsi Lounge Ticket Required) – home of the New York Yankees.
- Target Field, Minneapolis, MN; Section 113 – home of the Minnesota Twins.
- Comerica Park, Detroit, MI; Section 139 – home of the Detroit Tigers.
More Retail:
- ‘Too Pretty’ Home Depot Worker Faces Backlash After Viral Mirror Post
- A Classic Kitchenware Brand Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
- Who’s Running The Gap? With no CEO, Retailer Hurtles Towards Crisis
There’s no word from the company on whether Colachup will have a longer shelf life, but Pepsi seems to like how the product has turned out.
“We invented Pepsi Colachup to reinforce just how well hot dogs and Pepsi go together – an unapologetically mouthwatering creation that seamlessly merges a condiment with the ultimate hot dog pairing beverage, delivering a unified taste experience,” said Pepsi TM Senior Director Jenny Danzi.
As a bonus, Pepsi says a free beverage is on the house if you can’t make it to the ballpark on the holiday weekend.
“All weekend long through July 4, consumers who purchase a hot dog (or dogs) with a Pepsi at any food service or retail location can get the Pepsi comped by texting "FREEPEPSI" to 81234 and uploading the receipt that clearly shows a hot dog and a Pepsi purchase to get reimbursed the cost of a 20oz Pepsi product,” the company said in a statement.
Payment for the free Pepsi is limited to PayPal, Venmo, or Digital Retailer Gift Card, Pepsi added.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Former SNL Star Fires Back On Garth Brooks' Bud Light Stance
- DeSantis Takes a New Shot at Disney (Beyond Disney World)
- Tests show bear that mauled man to death was in good health, not rabid
- Suspect arrested after attempted armed robbery in Prescott
- Delta Flight Canceled After Pilot's Arrest Ahead of Scheduled Takeoff
- A Walgreens Pharmacist Denied Customer's Essential Medication for Contentious Reason
- Need2Know: Bosa Donuts opens in Prescott Valley; Art Hive collective now open on Cortez Street; Clarion Pointe cuts ribbon on Prescott Valley hotel
- Popular Las Vegas Strip Attraction Gets a Stay of Execution
- Obituary: Suzanne R. Charles
- Prescott’s annual fireworks, celebration scheduled at Watson Lake Saturday, July 1
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- Former SNL Star Fires Back On Garth Brooks' Bud Light Stance
- UPDATE: ADOT shows Highway 89 open, but now brush fire north of Drake
- DeSantis Takes a New Shot at Disney (Beyond Disney World)
- Bear kills man near Groom Creek, Prescott: YCSO reports
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- Two high-profile Prescott intersections get green light for new traffic signals
- Master plan for home of ‘World’s Oldest Rodeo’ to benefit Prescott, Arizona
- Obituary: Brianna Jo Borgen
- Bear sighted in Prescott Valley, town reports
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: